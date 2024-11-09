Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie with three to back from Wincanton and Aintree

James Mackie has three selections on Saturday

Two from Wincanton including one in the Badger Beers Chase

Imperial Saint can win again at Aintree

The sole selection from Aintree on Saturday rates as my best bet of the afternoon with Imperial Saint a class above this field.

A very consistent hurdler last term he put it all together on his final run of the season at Ffos Las when bolting up by eight lengths.

Put away in April, he returned at the end of October for his chase debut at Aintree over C&D and he took to fences like a natural.

He jumped and stayed well to see off Petit Tonnerre for the inform O'Neill team, always giving the thought that there was more in the tank if he needed it.

The gelding was only raised 4lbs for that success and having his ideal conditions again back at Aintree could make him very tought to beat.

This is not a strong contest and although he has to give plenty of weight away off top-weight, he should be better than these.

Recommended Bet Back Imperial Saint in the 14:05 Aintree SBK 15/8

Handstands looks the class act in this event and it shows just how much Ben Pauling likes the gelding by pitching him into the Grade Two Rising Stars Novices' Chase on his debut over fences.

A PTP winner back in October 2023, he was bought for £135,000 at Cheltenham's November sale and was a highly progressive horse over hurdles.

Making his debut under rules at Hereford over 2m4f when bolting up on good ground, he then went to Newcastle under a penalty and went on to improve again to win by a further seven lengths.

Sent into Listed company at Huntingdon he saw off Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in impressive style, staying out the trip well.

His only bad run of the season came on his final start at the Cheltenham Festival when no match for the likes of Ballyburn and the other Mullins Battalion in the Gallagher Novices' Chase.

I am taking a risk from the aspect he has never jumped a fence under rules, but having watched his PTP he should take to fences extremely well, and if doing so is the best horse in the race by some way.

Insurrection has a run under his belt over fences already this season and could have the fitness edge, but on ability Handstands should get the job done.

He is a horse that thrives on good ground and has his ideal conditions for his chase debut.

Recommended Bet Back Handstands in the 14:23 Wincanton SBK 7/4

The Badger Beer Chase only sees 10 runners this year where in the past it has seen nearly double the runners but for Mofasa this could play to his strengths having performed best in smaller fields.

A smart horse at the start of his hurdles career in 2022 for Michael Scudamore, he moved to Paul Nicholls at the start of last season and was sent chasing.

He was second on chase debut behind the talented Broadway Boy who is now a 13lbs better horse having landed Graded events last term.

Mofasa then went to Huntingdon off the back of bumping into a nice one and got off the mark over fences when seeing off Captain Morgs and Stellar Magic in a good staying performance.

Upped to a mark of 135 he was sent to Cheltenham in December and he ran no race with the gelding making a noise which hindered his ability to run to his optimum level.

Given wind surgery off the back of that run, he was seen two more times at the end of the season in soft conditions which he does not like.

Getting back to good conditions on Saturday off a reduced mark of 13, and having a solid record fresh, Mofasa has plenty going for him to give Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls a 12th win in the contest.

Recommended Bet Back Mofasa in the 15:30 Wincanton SBK 5/1

