Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Sandown and Beverley

Three picks on ITV Racing for James Mackie on Saturday

Regional the best bet on the day from Beverley

Handicap blot in the Beverley opener for William Haggas

Spiritual to love the rain at Sandown

You don't have to be a rocket scientist to pick out my first selection of the afternoon on Saturday as Crown Of Oaks at 11/102.11 looks an extremely obvious selection.

Normally when something is too good to be true it is but in this case I can't believe this horse is not odds on and I want to take advantage of the odds against price here.

On his first three starts he showed plenty of promise when finishing third on every occasion, with his most taking run coming on seasonal debut this season at Newbury when visually catching the eye throughout the race.

Sent handicapping for the first time when last seen at Ayr he readily scored off a mark of 79 on the jump up to 1m2f.

Still only on a mark of 85 I think he is a plot job and his ceiling is closer to the late 90s or early 100's. He should have plenty in hand on Saturday and get us off to a flyer.

Recommended Bet Back Crown Of Oaks in the 13:30 Beverley SBK 11/10

Staying at Beverley for my second selection and my best bet of the day and that is the ever reliable Regional who now drops into Listed company having been competitively competing in Group 1 races all season.

A winner of the Group 1 Betfair Sprint Cup back in 2023, he put his name on the map in the sprinting division.

Although he has not been seen winning since, during 2024 and 2025 he has ran credibly in every race he has ran in.

This season he has tackled four Group 1 events in the UAE, England, and France and is yet to finish outside the first four always hitting the frame.

The seven-year-old now drops into Listed company and it looks as though the Ed Bethell team have spotted a huge opportunity to get him back to winning ways.

He is the best horse in the race by a mile on the figures and if running his usual race he should be extremely tough to beat on Saturday.

As for his challengers in the contest, the one I fear the most is Kerdos who has Group 1 form to his name during his career and has come for some money since the 48hr declarations.

Adrestia and Redorange are respectable horses in their own right but for me they are very good handicappers/Listed performers and have not come across an actual Group 1 sprinter like Regional.

Recommended Bet Back Regional in the 14:05 Beverley SBK 6/4

The final selection of the afternoon comes in the Group 3 Atalanta Stakes at Sandown and it is great to see 14 runners head into this event.

With the rain that is falling at the Esher track and set to continue I think Spiritual is the horse to be on.

The John & Thady Gosden trained filly is carrying top weight of 9st 9lb but I think she is the class act in the field on what she has done during her career.

Last year as a three-year-old he best performance came over course and distance in the Listed Coral Distaff Stakes on soft ground where she bolted up to beat Indelible and Soprano.

She wasn't disgraced in this race last year when back in fourth behind the talented Tamfana on ground she is not suited by.

This season she has been seen three times, running a solid race on seasonal debut at Lingfield when not far back in third in the Group 3 Chartwell Stakes. She then went to Epsom on Derby day and absolutely bolted up by close to five lengths in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes, beating some very smart fillies including the reopposing Bright Thunder.

Last seen at Deauville in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild she was effectively pulled up running no race at all. You have to draw a line through that run as it didn't show her true ability.

She drops back into calmer waters in this Group 3 event, is known for going well at this track being a C&D winner and being one of the few four-year-olds in the field hopefully her experience can conquer all.

The filly has her ideal conditions and overall she has plenty going for her.