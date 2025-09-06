Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Four Haydock sizzlers for a big price Yankee
Alan Dudman previews the Betfair-sponsored Haydock card on Saturday with four tips in a massive price Yankee...
Master Builder and Kind Of Blue big prices in Alan's Yankee
Circus Of Rome and Zeus Olympios can take the rise in class
Alan Dudman has four tips to consider in a multiple that pays 5118/15119.00
Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to our Betfair Sprint Cup day special.
Haydock - 13:15: Back Zeus Olympios E/W three places @ 5/16.00
Zeus Olympios
- J: William Buick
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 11
A big afternoon is in store for Mr Obaid with Zeus Olympios and the potentially top drawer Bow Echo, and while the price on the latter won't do for the Yankee, Zeus Olympios at 5/16.00 will.
He will take the step up in class for the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes over 1m following a five length romp winning at Thirsk last time under a penalty.
The form has been knocked twice with Due West struggling to win a race in two starts but the fourth has at least won a race and Due West was thumped by a big margin with Zeus Olympios looking rather striking and dashing with his white socks and extravagant racing style.
He really did pick up with gusto and ran a final furlong of 11.66 seconds - which was vastly superior to anything in the field and he's by the stallion of the moment in Night Of Thunder.
Haydock - 14:25: Back Circus Of Rome E/W three places @ 4/15.00
Circus Of Rome
- J: Finley Marsh
- T: Richard Hughes
- F: 622-16711
The 14:25 Betfair Plays In A Different League Handicap over 1m6f is a good contest and I liked Circus Of Rome earlier in the week - and nowt has changed.
His win in the Racing League last time was as easy as picking apricots from a French orchard with a near four-length victory. And considering the now much-missed Racing League's prize money is banked, it was some effort.
He deserves a big hike now from 86 to 97 and he also looks well worth a crack at the new distance of 1m6f since he has scored twice since upped to 1m4f.
Circus Of Rome looks such a progressive type, although I would like the trainer in better form. Richard Hughes is 0-23 in the last fortnight.
Haydock - 15:00: Back Master Builder E/W five places @ 10/111.00
Master Builder
- J: William Buick
- T: David Menuisier
- F: 53130-240
The case for Master Builder is pretty simple - he won on this card last year (the three-year-old 1m6f race) and David Menuisier's stayer has dropped down to a decent mark.
It's far too early to write him off, as since his fourth in the Great Metropolitan in the spring over 1m4f, he has blown out twice and ran no sort of race when last seen.
That was at Goodwood and any race at that track with a disappointment can be immediately wiped away with a big red pen a la James Joyce style.
A return to Haydock looks in his favour, he is a strong stayer and the yard are picking up. We have the five places for the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap and at 10s really appeals.
Haydock - 15:35: Back Kind Of Blue E/W four places @ 8/19.00
Kind Of Blue
- J: Daniel Muscutt
- T: James Fanshawe
- F: 43221-983
The hopes with Kind Of Blue were pinned a long time ago to the wall with him mentioned in not only my antepost column earlier this week but also the Big Race Verdict.
I'd be a total quisling if I dropped him now.
In the Betfair Sprint Cup last year he tanked through the race, in fact too well close to the pace as Montassib came from fairly dip to pick his pocket.
He subsequently made amends in the Group 1 Champions' Day Sprint in soft, and while he acts perfectly fine on good (it was good ground in this 12 months ago), a little juice will not go amiss.
This term has been a write off, as he was rushed in terms of his prep with the hope of making Royal Ascot but didn't and at least showed some sparkle and more like his old self in Ireland last time.
With a former winner of this race The Tin Man in his pedigree, he should develop into a better four-year-old and with track form he's a big runner here.
