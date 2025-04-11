Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Back a potential Classic pair in Newbury 33/1 double

Fred Darling pick looks a big price for powerful stable

Chancellor to put his Doncaster experience to good use in the Greenham

Alan Dudman's two tips on Saturday return 33/1 34.00 in his latest Sportsbook double

Newbury's Saturday meeting has an air of class about it and Classic pretensions will be burnt or enhanced - and with Nardra in the Fred Darling, we are playing a filly with big entries with just the one start for a top stable. With all that in mind, she looked a very big price at 15/28.50 when the Sportsbook first went up on Thursday.

There may be an air of uncertainty concerning a devastating Haydock debut win as it came in heavy, and in truth, the form wasn't up to much with Top Bins (sent off 13/8) struggling off a mark in the 70s. But you can only beat what's put in front of you.

I always maintain the sign of a good horse is when they can settle a race instantly, and that's exactly what she did last term in her sole start as once she was asked, her pick-up was superb. It may have been heavy but she still ran 12.78 in the final furlong, and the runner-up's final furlong was over 14 seconds.

The switch to potentially faster ground doesn't worry me as a daughter of Night Of Thunder, who is 16% win and 37% placed on good or good to firm, where as the sire has a record in soft and heavy 17% win and 40 placed, so it's an even split and I always think the Night Of Thunders are fairly adaptable.

Surprisingly William Haggas has yet to win the Fred Darling, and opts for this rather than the Nell Gwynn and with a 1,000 Guineas entry, I don't think there's a doubt about her getting 1m down the line.

Recommended Bet Back Nardra in the 14:00 at Newbury SBK 13/2

The Greenham betting didn't offer too much of a clue when I first looked, and there doesn't seem to be an outstanding candidate for one of the early season trials, and there are enough negatives from the others to keep onside with Chancellor for the Gosdens.

Gosden J's father Towser won the Fred Darling on this card back in the 1960s and this was also the race in which Kingman, the push-button horse, won in 2014 as a launchpad for his stellar career - if brief. Kingman is also the sire of the selection.

Chancellor has got experience and progressed with each run last term after winning on debut at Doncaster, and returned to the Town Moor track under a penalty to beat Brave Mission by over 3L with a no-nonsense win from the front and he seemed dead-straightforward.

The turn of foot was taking off a slow early pace. The race finishing speed was 108% and he was pretty rapid with his lengthening stride, and he displayed the touch of the Kingman extravagance.

The Donny run could be a template for Newbury - ie a small field, down the centre and then a sprint. That could suit Chancellor he can take the step up in class here well en route to better things.

Recommended Bet Back Chancellor in the 14:35 at Newbury SBK 3/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double in one click here SBK 29/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08