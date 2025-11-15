Saturday Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Cheltenham trio fancied for 168/1 each way treble

Thomas and Hobbs dominate Alan's Saturday treble

Here's to a good day for Sam Thomas who has a big chance with Vincenzo in the feature Paddy Power Gold Cup, but also Jubilee Express for owner Dai Walters in the second race of the afternoon.

If conditions are going towards extreme, a stamina test in mud won't deter me from this eight-year-old. He may be towards the head of the weights from a mark of 129, but his second in last term's Welsh Grand National behind Val Dancer gives him an outstanding chance.

He was from 126 at Chepstow, and while he disappointed on his final run of the campaign, we can still label him progressive. He scored at Haydock over 3m5f in 2024 in soft despite one or two mistakes and for his age he's relatively lightly-raced and still progressive.

At 5/16.00 we can just about slip him in each-way for the acca as there are five places.

Recommended Bet Back Jubilee Express in the 13:10 at Cheltenham EW SBK 11/2

Kikijo is certainly another with rain in mind and soft conditions to suit, plus he's got fitness on his side after his opening spin for the campaign at Aintree last month.

That was a solid run for the months ahead and whether further down the line hurdles or fences only Philip Hobbs will know as the horse alternates between the two.

At Aintree he stepped to 3m and got the distance well enough, but the ground was good and he made a mistake two out. There are reasons he can step up and improve on that outing.

The gallop was steady in Liverpool in a messy race, and granted more of a test of stamina in more suitable conditions he looks a big runner here.

Recommended Bet Back Kikijo in the 14:55 at Cheltenham EW SBK 9/2

David Pipe's Jurancon is the favourite for the 15:30 at 7/24.50 and he has a little prove in my eyes jumping up to 2m5f from 2m, but French Ship indicated a horse blessed with a bit of stamina winning at the October meeting here.

His Cheltenham victory over 2m4f was on good to soft and despite hanging a bit to his left, picked up strongly and ran on well.

Further improvement is likely over Saturday's distance and he could have a better chance of staying than Jurancon.

French Ship was challenging in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow before tipping up three from home and has soft going form and a win to his name at Taunton from last season.

It's hard to knock the form of his Cheltenham success as he has 131 and 135 horses in third, fourth and fifth and he scored convincingly.

Recommended Bet Back French Ship in the 15:30 at Cheltenham EW SBK 15/4