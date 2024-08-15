Racing League Windsor Tips: Two picks from 5/1 to 20/1 on Thursday

Mark Milligan's tips for fourth meeting of the Racing League

Kubler runner to continue fine form

Ex-French horse looks overpriced

The Racing League rolls on to Windsor on Thursday, and the first of our two selections comes in this 1m 2f handicap, where the in-form God Of Fire looks to continue his winning spree for Daniel and Claire Kubler.

A fair performer when trained by Stuart Williams, this four-year-old has taken his form to a new level since joining the Kublers, not that that should come as a surprise to many, with the Lambourn-based duo gaining a reputation for improving horses from other yards.

Purchased from the Williams stable for 42,000 guineas, God Of Fire made a solid start for his new yard when second at Salisbury in June, before going on to success at Beverley and Kempton.

He completed the hat-trick with a comfortable C&D success last time, drawing clear of a subsequent winner in the final furlong.

God Of Fire does have an 8lb rise to overcome for that win, though such is his rate of progression that you'd fancy the handicapper hasn't caught up with him just yet.

In terms of dangers, the lightly raced Due To Henry may emerge as the main threat.

Twice a winner from only five starts, Eve Johnson Houghton's three-year-old ran a sound race when second at Sandown last time and a repeat of that will put him in with a shout.

Recommended Bet Back God Of Fire SBK 5/1

The final race is another 1m 2f handicap and the favourite Sean looks to have solid claims under top weight.

He's a classy performer on his day and confirmed himself in really good heart when finishing second to the progressive Elnajmm in a good quality handicap at Ascot last time.

He also ran sound races in pattern company out in Dubai over the winter and he could prove a bit too good for these even conceding weight all round.

However, as solid as Sean looks, I'm intrigued by one at a much bigger price a bit further down the weights.

Speechman has some decent French handicap form to his name and has joined the Phil Kirby stable having previously been in the care of Carlos Laffon-Parias stable for the majority of his career (made one start for a different yard last time).

He won a Deauville all-weather handicap back in April from Magellan, and it's worth noting that that rival went on to finish in the frame in listed and Group 3 company subsequently.

There's plenty of French form in the book that gives Kirby's charge a good chance in this handicap, and he shouldn't lack for fitness having made his final French start less than a month ago.

At 20/121.00 I'm finding it hard to resist having an each-way dart at this one, and hopefully he can bag some points for the North as they attempt to climb the Racing League table.