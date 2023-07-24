Back Deauville Legend @ 40/141.00 win-only with Sportsbook in King George at Ascot on Saturday
Back Simca Mille @ 33/134.00 win-only with Sportsbook in King George at Ascot on Saturday
STAKED: 111
RETURNS: 130.6
P AND L: +19.6
PREVIOUS (from March 26 2022 -April 15 2023)
Staked: 436
Returns: 643.6
P/L: +207.6
All exchange bets are settled at Betfair SP for sake of fairness
ANTE POST: -10
The Betfair Sportsbook is offering you extra places on selected races, applying to both single and multiple bets. T&Cs apply, click here for more info.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.