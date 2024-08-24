ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a pair to back at Goodwood on Sunday

Mark has two ITV selections on Sunday

Haggas handicapper to take plenty of beating

In-form sprinter can complete the hat-trick

In a nice end-of-week bonus, we have ITV action from Beverley and Goodwood on Sunday, and while I don't have any strong fancies at the East Yorkshire venue, there are a couple that catch the eye further south.

The first selection comes in this 1m class 3 handicap, where the William Haggas-trained Godwinson looks sure to take plenty of beating.

Still lightly raced, this half-brother to the smart Tiber Flow ran a cracker when second in the Spring Cup at Newbury on his seasonal return and looked set to go on to have a good year.

However, it hasn't been plain sailing since then, with him disappointing back at Newbury on his next start.

Godwinson was soon back to form last time, though, running a good fourth in a York handicap in June.

We haven't seen him since then, so presumably he had a bit of a setback, but he's proven fresh and won't mind a bit of dig in the ground (the going was officially changed to soft on Saturday lunchtime).

Another worthy of mention is the Wathnan Racing-owned Midnight Gun, who shaped really well when third in a valuable handicap at the Glorious Goodwood meeting last time.

This blue-blooded son of Kingman went into that contest chasing a hat-trick and emerged with his reputation very much intact before not quite getting home upped a couple of furlongs in trip.

If the going stays on the soft side, the emphasis on stamina even back down at a mile may just find him out, hence why I'm siding with Godwinson on this occasion, though it would be no surprise to see Midnight Gun put in a big effort if conditions dry up a touch.

Recommended Bet Back Godwinson SBK 16/5

Another that won't mind the easing ground is Kevin Ryan's Sergeant Wilko, who did this column a good turn when taking a competitive handicap at the Newmarket July meeting last time.

This 6f handicap doesn't look quite so deep as that one and the selection still looks fairly treated from a mark of 91, having been bumped up only 4lb for that Newmarket success.

All of Sergeant Wilko's wins have come when making the running, and he looks the speediest of these early, so he should take plenty of pegging back over what is essentially a speed-favouring 6f, even with conditions on the testing side.

Oisin Murphy was on board for the latest win and it looks a big positive that he retains the ride as Sergeant Wilko looks to bring up a hat-trick of successes.

The main danger could well be Amazonian Dream, who has been in fine form for the Rod Millman team having made all her last eight starts at Windsor.

Goodwood isn't too dissimilar to Windsor, and she ran well on her previous visit to this track, which will give her supporters plenty of confidence.

Another to keep a close eye on is top weight Rumstar, who wasn't seen to best effect when seventh in the Stewards Cup over C&D last time.

He found plenty of trouble and finished with running left in what is always an ultra-competitive affair, so it would be no surprise if he fares better this time, although he does have to concede a stone to our selection.