Horse Racing Tips: Moore stats for Menuisier impressive for Thursday Newmarket double

Godolphin runner switches to a handicap from 84

Moore record for Menuisier at 38% win and 69% placed

Alan Dudman has two tips for day three of the Craven meeting in a 20/1 21.00 double

Charlie Appleby let us down yesterday with Opera Ballo - who ran far too keenly in the Craven to misfire, but he's double-handed in the 14:25 at Newmarket in what looks a decent 1m Handicap.

He's blessed with not one, but two sons of Sea The Stars and it's surprising to see Present Times sticking to a mile having raced thrice over the trip at two.

His winning performance when taking a novice event at Lingfield in November was impressive as he overcame a terrible draw out wide to break alertly and he set out his stall out early with a committed ride from James Doyle and blasted them all into submission. The sectionals backed up a good run in terms of strong early pace - and there was no let up as he cranked up the speed.

He'd shaped well on his debut last year at Newmarket although he was disappointing at HQ on his subsequent start but the excuse was obvious in the soft ground.

In here for a debut in a handicap off 84 has to be of interest.

Recommended Bet Back Present Times in the 14:25 at Newmarket SBK 4/1





I liked the chances of Tribal Chief in my antepost column ahead of the Lincoln but didn't make the cut as he had two options on the card that day, but the thinking is still the same - ergo backing an improving handicapper with a nice way of going about his business.

He enjoyed a very productive three-year-old campaign in sweeping up four victories and was most progressive from a mark of 61 in June at Nottingham to a win off 77 at Yarmouth.

I really liked that performance at Yarmouth as he was buried with cover in the race and ended up widest of all, but it mattered little as he swept around the field with the jockey barely moving on him to win easily.

He has form on soft but also scored on good at Nottingham so I won't get too bogged down in the ground for him as he seems versatile and the booking of Ryan Moore for David Menuisier is a big plus. Moore wouldn't be a regular rider for Menuisier as duties often dictate he's needed elsewhere, but his record for the trainer is mighty with 7-19 at 38% and a placed record of 69%.

I am not sure you can get better than that.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Chief in the 15:00 at Newmarket SBK 10/3

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at Newmarket in one click here SBK 20/1



March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19