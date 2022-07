The early 7/1 in the marketplace may have gone, along with all the 6s, but Vee Sight remains a bet at 5/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook in Thursday's opener at Goodwood at 13:50.

Now, this clearly could be a red-hot handicap, and being drawn 13 of 13 may not be ideal - though that could allow Hollie Doyle to stay wide and out of trouble - but Vee Sight really does have a lot going for him.

Not only did he do well to come from off the pace to win over 1m1f at Sandown on his handicap debut on his reappearance, he scored very easily there, and was at his strongest going through the line.

Now, that shouldn't be a surprise given he is very closely-related to the stable's ill-fated Group 1-winning stayer Scope, so the extra furlong is surely certain to suit, and an 8lb rise for the Sandown win looks manageable given the third and fourth won handicaps next time.

Nashwa not for me at odds-on

I'll try to cut the waffle today as Thursday is going to be my busiest betting day of the week, after a quiet time on Tuesday and Wednesday, and I will shy away from a bet in the Richmond Stakes at 14:25, as I think Royal Scotsman and Chateau fully deserve their positions at the head of the market.

I did seriously toy with Legend Of Xanadu at 7/1 without those two with the Betfair Sportsbook - he is also 10s without just Royal Scotsman - as he ran well enough behind Chateau last time and has a decent form chance on his earlier Woodcote win under a penalty in a fast time at Epsom.

But he didn't quite make the tipping cut.

I won't be having a bet in the Gordon Stakes at 15:00 as I really was very taken by New London's Newmarket handicap defeat of two in-form horses last time, but his obvious potential is more than factored into his exchange price of around 2/1.

I can easily see him winning this - do not forget he was as low as 8s for the Derby before disappointing at 4/11 in the Chester Vase on testing ground - but everything in betting is about price, and does he deserve to be 2/1 against the 4s knocking around about the Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal?

Probably not.

And that is why I am very keen to take on Nashwa in the Nassau Stakes at 15:35. I appreciate she is a general 4/7 on the fixed-odds front - she was actually 4/7 pretty much across the board on Thursday morning before a bit of common sense intervened - but I am happy to lay her at the current exchange price of 1.845/6.

I am actually a big fan of the filly and I reckon she could hold her own in this grade over 1m but the bottom line is that she isn't even the highest-rated performer in here - that title goes to Dreamloper - and three others are within 4lb on her official figures.

No. 7 (9) Nashwa SBK 4/6 EXC 1.89 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 114

And if you lay her at around 5/6, then I think you have a lot of horses running for you. So I may also look to lay her for a place, too.

The Middleton Stakes 1-2 of Lilac Road and Aristia for starters - the latter is considerably overpriced at 33s compared the 6s about the winner - and I can also see Concert Hall (little wonder the 16s about her were gobbled up on Thursday morning, and she is into 9s) and 40s chance Fonteyn getting into the mix here.

She is rated 1lb superior to Nashwa, and you can forgive her run in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh last time as apparently the ground was desperate, far worse than the official description.

She had earlier posted a career-best on this quicker ground when winning the Group 1 Prix D'Ispahan. I appreciate it wasn't the strongest contest for the grade, but the runner-up Wally won a Group 3 next time, and remember this mare finished third to Saffron Beach in the Sun Chariot last season.

I can't see 1m2f around here on quick ground being an issue, and she looks a strong each-way bet.

Take a swing with Sunningdale

I also really like the claims of Sunningdale in the 7f nursery at 16:10 and I think he is worth a win-only bet at 10.09/1 or bigger on the exchange.

The Sportsbook's 8s is very fair too - it is highly acceptable, in fact - and they are paying four places if you are an each-way punter.

No. 9 (10) Sunningdale (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 79

He was highly-tried in the Chesham after finishing fourth over 5f at Windsor on his debut, and unsurprisingly cut little ice at Royal Ascot.

But he shaped very well in a Newbury novice last time when fourth to Seductive Power, who re-opposes here on 5lb worse terms, and I expect him to reverse the placings and give the rest a run for their money, too.

With allowances being made for him being poorly positioned on the track - the winner made all on the far side, and he raced stands-side - he travelled powerfully throughout and finished off his race well there, which led me to the impression he would have gone close there had the jockey had his chance again and had unleashed him earlier.

Granted, the horse may not have helped him - he took a while to warm up when asked - but the step back up to 7f will suit a horse who is out of an Italian Oaks winner (he is also by Gleneagles, so that is a fair pedigree) and the first-time hood could be a smart move too, given he was maybe a touch too keen last time.

The current training partnership have not tried this new headgear before but Paul Cole was 3-15 with this option since 2013, and I think a mark of 79 underestimates this colt's potential. The Newbury form could be decent too, with the fifth and eighth coming out and winning next time.

I am going to leave the tips there but I have had very small nibbles on Sophie's Star and Le Beau Garcon in the 5f sprint handicap at 16:45 - they finished 1-2 at Musselburgh earlier in the season, and I thought they are were fair prices at 20/1 and 9/1 respectively - and The Tide Turns at 18/1 in the Galway Hurdle at 17:05. The latter finished lame last time and is well handicapped on his Grade 1 form behind Vauban.

Follow me in if you will, but I will again stop short of putting them up here.

BETS

Vee Sight at 6.05/1 win-only with the Betfair Sportsbook in 13:50

Dreamloper @ 9.08/1 each-way with the Betfair Sportsbook in 15:35

Sunningdale at 10.09/1 or bigger win-only in 16:10