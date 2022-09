Handicaps like the Mallard are normally the cornerstone of my punting diet but I simply gave too many a winning chance in Friday's opener to have a tipping opinion.

As the close-knit betting suggests - the prices range from 5/1 to 20/1 in the marketplace - the 13-runner 1m6f115yd handicap at 13:25 really is a wide-open affair.

The first three in the market all have very solid claims - those being Mahrajaan, Inchicore and HMS President - and I could write a very cogent case for half a dozen more.

So while I was possibly leaning mostly towards the progressive Salisbury winner Songo at double figures - the Milton Harris stable is one to have on side in both codes going forward - he has raced exclusively on good or quicker ground for Belinda Carlisle's former beau (there is plenty of rain due on some forecasts) and there was nothing in the prices that particularly stood out.

It's a long week of ITV Racing and there is simply no upside in forcing a bet or selection.

Zu could be the one to give jolly a good Run

There is a hugely disappointing turnout of just five for the Flying Scotsman at 14:00, and it could have been four as Crystallium had the option of the May Hill on Thursday, but they took her out of that this morning and are coming here.

It is no surprise to see impressive Sandown winner Nostrum odds-on here but he may not have it totally his own way here as he is faced by a couple of other fair sorts in Desert Order and Zu Run, while I am sure connections of Hougoumont will be hoping for the best from their Newcastle winner.

There is a form line that links Nostrum and the second-favourite, the Convivial winner Desert Order. The third from Nostrum's Sandown maiden win actually beat Desert Order by a short-head at the Esher track next time, so maybe Zu Run is the one to concentrate on if you fancy getting the jolly beat.

Zu Run (who was 20/1 in a place on Thursday morning, and amazingly 9s without the favourite) did impress in winning at Chelmsford, but the form is some way shy of what will be needed here - the race hasn't worked out well so far - and, in truth, there is no real betting angle into this contest.

Flying Childers a two-horse race?

The market suggests we should be pretty much tossing a coin to decide whether the Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen or Molecomb winner Trillium wins the eight-runner Flying Childers at 14:35, with the Sportsbook betting 6/4, 13/8 and 7/1 bar.

We are just one withdrawal away from scuppering any each-way angle on the fixed-odds front, so it probably is a two-way go and I'd probably side with Trillium if forced, as I was very taken by her at Goodwood, especially as that looked a very strong renewal of the Group 3 contest.

But this race is not getting me hitting the back button, and in truth if they all go, I couldn't see anything I particularly fancied for a place at the odds currently on offer.

Dead eight in Doncaster Cup offers each-way possibilities

We also have the dead-eight in the Doncaster Cup at 15:10, which is obviously perilous for those that think that Coltrane, and to a lesser extent perhaps, Get Shirty are "each-way bets to nothing" against the heavy odds-on Trueshan.

Each-way bet to nothing is a stupid phrase when you think about it, as it actually describes the opposite of what is intended (i.e. you get you money back if your horse is placed) - so it should be for, not to - but I can fully see why punters would be all over Coltrane each-way here if all eight go in the stalls.

No. 1 (6) Coltrane (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

And it wouldn't be the greatest surprise if the 78-rated, no-hoper Haizoom came out, and any significant further rain could alter other running plans too - and also bring Henry de Bromhead's Lismore into the equation perhaps - but who knows?

On the subject of the ground, Doncaster only got 2mm after racing on Wednesday - it looked like it was going to be about 20mm when the Sky Sports Racing team signed off their coverage under umbrellas - and it remains good (good to soft) in places.

However, it is very interesting that Steve High, a former colleague at Betfair and an excellent all-round judge, made the Doncaster going good to firm on Wednesday based on times.

I suppose the jury is still out as to whether Coltrane was given a shocker, or simply beaten by a very good, improved horse, when a 14-length second to all-the-way winner Quickthorn at York last time, but there is no doubting how impressive he was when winning by 10 lengths at Sandown and then finishing fourth in the Goodwood Cup.

At one point I thought he was going best coming into the straight at Goodwood - there was an overhead shot showing him travelling very easily into the contest 3f out there, at which point he presumably traded at his in-running low of 3/1 - but he still did well to finish fourth there, only 3 ¼ lengths behind Trueshan in third.

Okay, he may be booked for second at best here if Trueshan turns up on his A-game - or maybe even 7lb off it - but I'd certainly rather back him than the favourite at 2/5.

I am still deciding if I am going to chance my arm with him as I type this.

Bellosa makes more appeal than the jolly in sprint handicap

That just leaves me with a 6f117yd race at 15:45 to go at, which is rather unfortunate as I really am trying to ignore sprint handicaps as betting mediums. It's a well-worn description but they are "it's your turn" lotteries most of the time.

The early move on Wednesday morning was for the ground-versatile Tanmawwy, with the opening 5/1 and 9/2 in places being quickly snaffled about a course winner who obliged in a good time at Ffos Las, a race in which the hood was re-fitted after two last-placed efforts.

I bet those who backed him as low as 8s ante-post for the Portland on Saturday were not best pleased to see him coming here - I assume they are not thinking of doubling up within 24 hours - instead of that weekend £100k pot, but I do think he has a favourite's chance, even if he went up 7lb for the victory last time.

A price of around 4s is skinny enough though, and Bellosa probably makes more appeal at about four times the price off a falling handicap mark of 96 after not being ideally positioned on the track on her last two starts.

But any more rain may not be to her liking and she has possible pace rivals in Able Kane, Fools Rush In, Hyperfocus, Lord Of The Lodge and maybe even Zargun too, so I can resist her too, even at around 14s.

So back to the Doncaster Cup then, and I have decided that I am personally going to back Coltrane, so I'm tipping him.

Hopefully, Rob Hornby can hold on to him longer than he did at Goodwood, and sit handier than he did at York, and if so I'll be disappointed if he isn't at least second.

I am going to back Coltrane each-way and win-only on the exchange at a bigger price myself (he is currently [6.8)] , but I'll recommend the former approach here at 5/1, and if there is a non-runner and we only get paid 1-2, then so be it.

Back Coltrane Each-Way in 15:10 Doncaster @ 5/1

It's the only bet I could see on a very quiet punting day.

Good luck.