Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from the Rowley Mile

James Mackie has two selections at Newmarket on Friday

Spectacular View can go well on handicap debut

Fifty Nifty to land the Nifty 50 Handicap

Spectacular View gets the nod ahead of Brave Mission in the 14:55 and could just be a group horse in a handicap.

The son of Pinatubo was bought for 270,000gns and put his debut behind him on his second start at Chelmsford when getting off the mark in gritty fashion.

He saw off Fifth Column, owned by the same connections, who has since come out and landed a good handicap at Sandown off a mark of 86.

Spectacular View stepped up to a mile for the first time when last seen in December at Kempton and finished a good second to a promising type for William Haggas on debut, and back in third was Spanish Voice.

The third placed horse has since come out and won a good Novice Stakes at the Newmarket Craven meeting up in trip.

Running off a mark of 88 and having good form as a two year old makes him a big player on Friday.

Brave Mission looks the only potenital danger in the field but not enough of one to put me off this potentially smart horse for Godolphin.

Recommended Bet Back Spectacular View in the 14:55 Newmarket SBK 15/8

Fifty Nifty is the horse the field of seven have to beat in the fittingly named Nifty 50 Handicap over 7f, holding by far the best form in the race.

A smart three year old last term when bolting up on debut at Yarmouth over a mile, his other noticeable run last season came in August on the July Course.

Making his second start in a handicap off a mark of 87, he beat some seasoned handicappers fairly comfortably, loving the drop to 7f.

Seen for the first time this season over C&D he was a neck second to the Harry Charlton trained Ten Pounds, with the second fav in this race Miss Information well behind Nifty Fifty receiving weight.

Up 2lb for that run should not be enough to see Miss Information reverse the form with the gelding and the rest in the field have not been running to the same level.

This is a big chance to get his head back in front at a track, trip and conditions he loves.