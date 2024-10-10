Friday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three selections at up to 7/1 at Newmarket

Midnight to Thunder home in Cornwallis

There's a feast of racing on ITV on Friday, with flat coverage from Newmarket and York, while the beginning of the new jumps season gets an airing with a couple of races from Chepstow.

I'm going to concentrate on HQ for my selections, with the opening one coming in the 5f Group 3 Cornwallis Stakes for two-year-olds.

This looks a pretty open renewal of a juvenile contest that isn't usually all that informative, but there could be a good one taking part this year in the shape of Saeed bin Suroor's Midnight Thunder.

This colt was hugely impressive on just his second start, bolting up in a Windsor novice contest in August before going on take a similar race at Yarmouth last time with the minimum of fuss.

He shaped there as if ready to tackle pattern races and this looks an ideal next step as he progresses up the ladder.

Midnight Thunder has shown a high cruising speed in all his 6f races to date, so I've no issue with him dropping back in trip as he tackles 5f for the first time, and Oisin Murphy - who was on board last time - again takes the ride on this exciting prospect.

Recommended Bet Back Midnight Thunder in the 13:47 Newmarket SBK 15/4

Regular readers will know that I was very keen on Noble Dynasty's chances in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, but he had little chance there having fluffed his lines at the start.

He'd had no real stalls issues before then, so I'm more than happy to put that down as one-off and am confident he can get back to winning ways in the 7f Group 2 Challenge Stakes.

Charlie Appleby's gelding is still relatively low mileage for a six-year-old, and he'd looked better than ever going into the

Lennox, having won a handicap over this C&D before going on to take the Group 3 Criterion over on the July course.

With his proven liking for both Newmarket tracks, I'm expecting him to get back to his best this time around.

Royal Scotsman will come into this fresh having not been seen since winning the Group 3 Diomed Stakes at Epsom in June, and he's another who doesn't have a great deal of miles on the clock.

He'd been outclassed on his seasonal reappearance in the Lockinge the time before, but this is much more his level and he looks the biggest threat to our selection.

Recommended Bet Back Noble Dynasty in the 15:00 Newmarket SBK 9/4

Mount Atlas is the obvious starting point in this good-quality 1m 4f handicap having taken a similar contest at Ascot last time, where he was value for extra having come from behind in a race that wasn't run at a particularly strong early gallop.

With just five starts under his belt, Andrew Balding's son of Masar looks open to plenty more progression yet, but he hasn't been missed in the market and his current price of 7/24.50 is tight enough in what looks a competitive affair.

I prefer the claims of Hughie Morrison's Sun God at 7/18.00 from an each-way perspective, and if he runs to his best, he'll be extremely hard to keep out of the frame racing off a handy weight.

He comes out of the Melrose at York last time, where hi finished fifth having juts seemed a little stretched by the 1m 6f trip and this drop back down to 1m 4f should be right up his alley.

That race has typically proven strong form, with the third-place finisher Master Builder going on to win next time.

It's also worth keeping a close eye on the 14:40 at York prior to this race, where Master Builder runs again, and a big effort from that one will be another plus for Sun God's chances.

Hughie Morrison has his string in good heart too, and I'm hoping Sun God can provide him with another winner.