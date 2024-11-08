Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie with two to back at Exeter

James Mackie has two picks across the four ITV Races on Friday

Djelo can land the Haldon Gold Cup

Coco Mademoiselle a winner in waiting

The feature race on the Exeter card is the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup and although JPR One represents as a strong favourite, the nod is given to the Venetia Williams trained Djelo.

The six year old is a horse to back when fresh having won his opening contest of the season in his last three years.

A winner on hurdles debut over C&D, he was always meant to be a chaser and never really took off over the smaller obstacles after his debut success.

Sent chasing last term he landed his first three events in good fashion seeing off some talented in rivals in Master Chewy, Persian Time and Kandoo Kid who all went on to progress last season.

That final win came at Grade 2 level but his winning run came to an end when falling at the first at Lingfield albeit it not being his fault having been hampered at the first fence.

Disregarding that run he went to Sandown and tried his arm in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices' Chase and finished second to Nickle Back who made all and was not for catching.

Given his sterniest test at the Cheltenham Festival when stepped up to 2m4f in the Grade 1 Turners Novices' Chase, he ran a solid race to chase home runaway leaders Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny who were a class above on the day.

He has been raced frequently throughout the season and ran his worst contest to date at Aintree's Grand National meeting and that run can be forgotten.

Djelo would ideally prefer the ground with more juice in it but he has Grade 1 form on good ground and catching him fresh at a track he handles well makes him the value play at 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Djelo in the 14:25 Exeter SBK 11/4

The Skelton's have been in fine form at the start of this jumps season laying down a huge marker for both the brothers to land the individual titles come the end of the season.

They field Coco Mademoiselle in this contest and the market has her as the one to beat at 2/13.00 and I concur.

She was progressive over hurdles, being placed well by the Skelton team and went on to win two events and finished second in another three.

Sent chasing this term she made her debut over fences when a head second to Hometown Boy at Worcester on soft ground, with the talented Weveallbeencaught back in third who ran a cracker last time out at Cheltenham.

Like many of the teams runners this term they have tended to need the run, so it was good to see her in such fine fettle.

She should come on for that run and off the same mark of 122 she looks to have plenty of scope to be ahead of the handicapper.

It does not look the strongest race in the world and it looks a perfect opportunity for her to get off the mark over fences.