Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Chester on day three
-
-
-
-
13:30 Chester - Back Two Tempting @ 4/15.00
Two Tempting (Ire)
- J: Rob Hornby
- T: Jonathan Portman
- F: 18710-504
A theme of this week at Chester has been the draw bias from the low stalls and Two Tempting has a big opportunity to take advantage of that from Stall 1 on Friday.
Seen just once at Chester in his career back in August last year, he went on to score off a mark of 95 over C&D under the same jockey Rob Hornby. Back in second was Divine Libra giving him 1lb and they take on each other again this time giving him 2lb.
Two Tempting finished off the season under the thumb of the handicapper off 98, not getting involved in both of his races at Ascot and Wolves.
Seen twice already this season, he stepped up to a mile in the Lincoln on seasonal debut when weakening towards the finish. However, his latest start at Newbury over the same trip was a step back in the right direction when a good fourth behind some nice handicappers giving them all weight.
Back at a track he handles well from the plumb draw he has a big chance to get back to winning ways, now only 1lb higher than when winning over C&D last year.
15:05 Chester - Back East India Dock @ 4.94/1
East India Dock
- J: Harry Davies
- T: James Owen
- F: 21204314-
The feature race of the meeting is the Chester Cup and East India Dock coming back to the flat could be absolutely chucked in with the handicapper off a mark of 89.
The James Owen trained gelding has had a superb season over hurdles. He made his hurdles debut at Wincanton back in October when showing a nice turn of foot to see off the reopposing Hot Fuss, who has franked the form of East India Dock this season.
The four-year-old then landed back to back races at Cheltenham in November and January by a combined 28 lengths, showing a high cruising speed and special ability at his flights.
Sent off the 5/42.25 favourite for the Grade 1 Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival he ran a superb race to finish third to Poniros and Lulamba, going down by a length up the hill. Both those runners have since franked the form at Punchestown.
Reverting back to the flat it looks as though the Owen team are looking to take advantage of his flat mark of 89 being rated 146 over hurdles.
Drawn in stall 6 he should be able to get himself into a lovely position and having race fitness on his side he looks a huge player with Harry Davies carrying 8st8lb.
This could be a handicap blot.
15:05 Chester - Back Zoffee E/W @ 10/111.00
Zoffee
- J: Joe Leavy
- T: Hugo Palmer
- F: 80/100940-
My second selection in the Chester Cup is looking at last year's winner Zoffee who looks to have been set up again for this event, effectively racing off 2lb lower than when winning the event last term.
Zoffee has picked up some valuable staying contests during his career including the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle and this race last year.
What makes the biggest appeal about this horse is his love for Chester. Finishing second in the race back in 2023 off a mark of 93 when going down by a neck, last year he came back off 3lb lower and took his revenge.
Drawn in stall 1 he saw off the challenge of Emiyn late on to scoop the valuable prize and off a mark of 91 on Friday he can go close again.
Able jockey Joe Leavy takes off a valuable 3lb which sees him effectively race off a mark of 88 and being drawn favourably again in stall 4, Zoffee is a big each way player with five places on offer on the Sportsbook.
At the age of nine he is obviously not getting any better, but he is a Chester specialist that can't go unbacked.
