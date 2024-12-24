Alan Dudman's King George Antepost Tips: Francais could be magnifique on Boxing Day

Alan Dudman's latest antepost tipping column focuses on Boxing Day at Kempton

Good ground 12 months ago but what's in store for Boxing Day?

Francais at 5/1 6.00 is the King George play with big danger yet to be supplemented

Francais recovery mission on for Kempton

The best place to start with the antepost prices on the Sportsbook for the King George VI Chase is the positive news regarding Il Est Francais, who has completed his final piece of prep work before heading across the Channel and at 6/17.00, he becomes a real live player in a market that still has two to be supplemented in Spillane's Tower and Juntos Ganamoss, and one that has been laced with a bit of jeopardy.

It's been very much a cat and mouse lead up over recent days, and even with Grey Dawning at the top of the betting at 7/24.50 you have to worry about the race conditions from the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month as he was running on empty and fumes at the end.

Ill Est Francais' very own question mark - or point d'interrogation - centres around a complete blowout in the Prix la Haye Jousselin over near-enough 3m4f at Auteuil in mid-November. It's not the first time his brilliance was non-existent, but his trainer Noel George issued a very positive update today about his fencer's health.

"There was no underlying problem as to what happened and the horse is in great shape now and in great health. He worked well on Tuesday and all the scopes were clean afterwards," said George.

"We know that he loves Kempton and a fast, flat track on good ground and going righthanded, so we're looking forward to getting him there."

Francais's Kempton form is top-notch

I've watched his performance again from 12 months ago in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase, as it's amazing what you can forget in the space of a year, and some of his jumping was electric. Hermes Allen, for Paul Nicholls, was a 151-rated novice and he was often outjumped as he couldn't keep tabs on Il Est Francais, who barely wasted any time in the air.

Indeed, he has that low French style that Long Run used to posess, but he's a cleaner and more fluent leaper with a good technique. I've chatted to someone who has horses in France and he's of the belief that Il Est Francais' up-and-at-'em style from the front is more suited to racing in the UK than on his own soil.

His sectional at the 24th furlong last year at Kempton was 14.73 seconds compared to 16.14 for the runner-up and third - which is fairly astonishing at the end of a race, and while Kempton is a sharp, flat track, as they tend to race quickly and not potter around, there is never usually a hiding place.

In terms of a bet, I am not overly concerned about his latest run, as the body of work over fences (four from six) is one of a supremely accomplished performer and one has to think this race could set his star.

And let's be honest, there isn't much in the UK to worry him.

Which other horses will be in the King George field?

Banbridge is third in the betting at 5/16.00, and for a horse who has to prove himself in top company over 3m, I cannot get onboard.

For all Joseph O'Brien's plans, and this race very much has been the plan, he's raced only once over 3m (excluding points) which is a cause for concern.

"We knew he'd come on from Navan and we've been working from race to race. Since Punchestown [in the spring], we've been targeting the King George and the plan was that we'd have the two prep runs. We've been happy with how both of those races have gone and now, pending conditions at Kempton, he'll go for the King George. The drier the ground the better for him," said his trainer.

A spring horse for Kempton on December 26? No thank you.

Spillane's Tower laid down a marker and a fairly substantial one in the John Durkan with his fine second to Fact To File, and his first effort outside of novice company. With Fact To File set to do battle with Galopin Des Champs in the Savills in Ireland, it would make sense for Spillane's to head here.

His trainer Jimmy Mangan, who guided him to a pair of Grade 1 wins last term at Fairyhouse and Punchestown has said previously that he'd want rain and soft for optimum conditions. Considering it was good just 12 months ago for Hewick's success, connections might be feeling a bit nervous if the heavens don't open.

Envoi Allen holds an entry in the Savills on the 28th, likewise Hewick (entry over hurdles on same day in Ireland) with Found A Fifty a more than likely runner on the 27th on home soil too.

Cards are still be played.

Has the Betfair Chase run bottomed out Grey Dawning?

Apologies for the sensational mini-headline, but having gone through the Haydock run again, Grey Dawning showed a lot of heart and courage in defeat just last month, and while not knowing the ins and outs of training a horse and time to get over any exertions, it has to be at the forefront of your mind with just how brutal in the gloom that race was.

If he comes out and bounces around Kempton, great, and something I'd love to see as he's a smashing horse and one of the best novices in the UK from last term.

But again, I look at that straight at Haydock, and at the 24th and final furlong, Grey Dawning clocked nearly 20 seconds (19.54 to be precise). While Royal Pagaille ran like an unerring metronome, Grey Dawning's tiredness at the end has to give us some excessive caution.

Hopefully he can earn a reprieve as I want good horses to be at the top level and competing, but a wise compromise in terms of a bet has to be struck, especially at 7/24.50 which leaves me cold.

The below Betfair Predicts graphic shows he has the best chance in the race, but he is not the bet for me.

The King George verdict - Exceptional Francais is the boxing day bet

Horses can look competent and not exceptional, but Il Est Francais has looked exceptional, none more so than his Kauto Star triumph on the card for Gallic followers a year ago.

Il Est Francais at 5/16.00 is the bet, and Kempton is very much a track where a front-runner can build up momentum and rhythm with a lead and apply pressure - and I expect him to do just that. He won't mind no rain either as good ground is not a hindrance.

Corbett's Cross, a 7/18.00 chance in the race for the JP Green and Gold livery, tends to be held up and he's always been very novicey at his fences - something he cannot afford to do at pace. Grey Dawning I'm sure will take a lead and sit handy, likewise Hewick, who beat Bravemansgame in the King George last year, but Hewick made a couple of errors and it looks a stronger renewal this time around.

If Il Est Francais had won last time in France, he'd be more like a 3s shot for this, or even shorter, and we should never write off a runner after one disappointment, and he has bounced back before after blowing out.

Recommended Bet Back Il Est Francais in the King George VI Chase SBK 5/1

