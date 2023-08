Timeform's guide to the Yorkshire Oaks

Yorkshire Oaks

15:35 Thursday, York

Live on ITV

1. Al Husn (Roger Varian/David Egan)

Smart filly who made it seven wins from her last eight starts when landing a first Group 1 in the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood three weeks ago, having the run of the race but responding well to pressure. Stamina to prove stepping up in trip but must be respected all the same given her profile.

2. Free Wind (John & Thady Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Very talented mare who enhanced her fine strike rate in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes over a mile and a quarter at this course on return. Reportedly ran flat when fifth in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot next time and easy to forgive latest run on bottomless ground over a mile and three quarters at Glorious Goodwood. Conditions will be in her favour and type to bounce back.

No. 2 (3) Free Wind (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

3. Poptronic (Karl Burke/Sam James)

Big improver in first half of 2022, completing a hat-trick in over a mile and a quarter Group 3 at Newcastle last summer. Took form to another level when edging out Sea Silk Road in Lancashire Oaks at Haydock last time and that form gives her a squeak, but struggled in this last year.

4. Rosscarbery (Paddy Twomey/William James Lee)

Smart mart mare who won the Munster Oaks at Cork (by half a length from Azazat) in June and shaped as if still in good form when three lengths second to Emily Dickinson in the Curragh Cup last time, though she was no match for the winner. Likely to come up short again.

5. Sea Silk Road (William Haggas/Tom Marquand)

She proved better than ever when landing the Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock before finishing a good neck second to Poptronic in the Lancashire Oaks back at that course last time. Will need a big career best to come out on top at this level, however.

6. Stay Alert (Hughie Morrison/Oisin Murphy)

Very talented when things drop right and she produced a career best when runner-up in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh in July, where she was badly hampered by the winner in the final furlong. Big shout on that form but suspicion is this trip is beyond her optimum (free-going sort).

7. Bluestocking (Ralph Beckett/Rossa Ryan)

Overcame inexperience to make a winning debut in a novice event at Salisbury last autumn, and she shaped well when placed behind Warm Heart in a listed race at Newbury and the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot. Looked the likely winner before being collared only close home by Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks last time and she is getting better with each run. Sure to be in the mix again.

No. 7 (1) Bluestocking SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

8. Novakai (Kevin Ryan/Neil Callan)

Runner-up in Fillies' Mile at Newmarket as a juvenile and finished a fine second behind subsequent Oaks winner Soul Sister in the Musidora at this course on her comeback run. Made no impression in the Prix de Diane next time but took advantage of drop in class in a listed race on the July Course last time. More needed back at this level, however.

9. Savethelastdance (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

A rapid improver this season who won the Cheshire Oaks by a remarkable 22 lengths on her reappearance. She was a beaten favourite in the Oaks at Epsom next time but showed plenty of guts and determination to win the Irish Oaks at the Curragh (soft) since. Highly respected filly but probably needs the ground to be softer to be at her best.

No. 9 (6) Savethelastdance (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

10. Warm Heart (Aidan O'Brien/James Doyle)

Galileo filly who had Bluestocking behind her for a second time when completing a hat-trick in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. She had excuses in the Irish Oaks since and no surprise were she to bounce back and finish much closer to Savethelastdance and Bluestocking.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

It could be worth chancing Middleton winner Free Wind, who has had excuses on her last 2 starts and arguably has her ideal conditions here. This looks a wide-open renewal, however, with the dangers headed by the Irish Oaks 1-2, with Bluestocking taken to reverse placings with Savethelastdance on this faster ground.



1. Free Wind

2. Bluestocking

3. Savethelastdance