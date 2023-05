Yorkshire Cup

15:35 York, Friday

Live on ITV4

1. Eldar Eldarov (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Most progressive as a three-year-old when landing the St Leger at Doncaster in September on just his fifth start. Turned in his first poor effort when beating only one in Ascot's Long Distance Cup at Ascot following month. Very much the type to go on again this season so needs considering.

No. 1 (6) Eldar Eldarov SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

2. Broome (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Very smart horse who resumed winning ways in 15-runner Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan (2m) in March by neck from Siskany. 3 lb worse off with that rival but he's still firmly in the picture.

No. 2 (1) Broome (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

3. Get Shirty (David O'Meara/ Jason Watson)

Smart gelding. In good form in Meydan this winter until coming in last of 15 to Broome in Dubai Gold Cup in March. Found to have bled there and he's the sort to bounce back.

4. Giavellotto (Marco Botti/ Andrea Atzeni)

Smart colt. Suffered a poor run when ninth of 15 to Broome in Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan (2m) on his seasonal return. A dual scorer in 2022 so he's no forlorn hope.

5. Quickthorn (Hughie Morrison/ Oisin Murphy)

Showed himself to be a smart stayer when 14-length winner of Lonsdale Cup here in August. Yet to recapture that form since but he wasn't disgraced on his return when sixth of 15 to Broome in Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan (2m). Can't be ruled out.

6. Siskany (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Likeable sort who resumed with 14f win in Nad Al Sheba Trophy at Meydan before posting an excellent second of 15 to Broome in Dubai Gold Cup there, travelling strongly long way but collared close home. Meets that rival on 3 lb better terms and he's the one to beat.

No. 6 (2) Siskany SBK 16/5 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

7. Tashkhan (Brian Ellison/ Ben Robinson)

Winless since 2021 but he's a smart stayer who has posted solid efforts to make the frame in Nottingham listed event and Prix de Barbeville at Longchamp this spring. Cheekpieces back on. Shortlisted.