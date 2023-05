NAP

York - 17:00 - Back Yorkshire

No. 11 (8) Yorkshire (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 87

Yorkshire finished third in a useful newcomers' race at Haydock on his debut last year and built on that promise when opening his account at Redcar in October.

He picked up from where he left off when defying a penalty at Southwell on his return in March, having more in hand than the official margin suggests, having to switch to the outer inside the final furlong and edging ahead late on.

Yorkshire was all the rage in the betting for his handicap debut upped to seven furlongs at the same course last time and he looked the likeliest winner for the majority of the race, headed only late on after travelling like a well-handicapped horse. The return to turf should suit him well and he makes plenty of appeal following a 4 lb rise in receipt of weight from his elders.

NEXT BEST

York - 15:15 - Back Mimikyu

No. 1 (6) Mimikyu SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Mimikyu progressed through the ranks last season, confirming previous promise when getting her head in front for the first time at Haydock in June and making a mockery of her opening mark when scoring by six lengths on her handicap debut next time.

She was too free when disappointing in a listed event at this course afterwards but quickly left that running behind when resuming winning ways in style in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

The addition of a first-time hood had a positive effect and she relished the step up in trip, proving strong at the finish. The drop in trip was seemingly against her in a Group 1 at Ascot on her final start and she sets a good standard on form on her return to action, even taking her penalty into account.

EACH WAY

York - 14:40 - Back Mondammej

No. 7 (2) Mondammej SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 95

A typically competitive sprint handicap for the track and, while Mondammej isn't the most straightforward, he makes appeal from a handicapping perspective and seems sure to be involved.

His last win came in November 2021 but he is now 2 lb lower than that mark, while he also left the impression he is back in top form when hitting the frame over course and distance last week. He made headway under pressure approaching the final furlong, not finishing far behind Korker and Bedford Flyer. Mondammej is drawn well and can give another good account.