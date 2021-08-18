York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

System - 14:25 York

System improved markedly on her debut effort to win a listed race at Newmarket in June, impressing with her strength in the finish, for all she may have been on the favoured part of the track. She ran creditably when fifth in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last time, and this unexposed filly looks a leading player for Richard Hannon, who has won four of the last five editions of this race.

No. 17 (8) System (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Maglev - 16:10 York

Maglev is progressing well and looked like an unlucky loser last time at Chester, where he was short of room at a crucial stage but kept on powerfully when in the clear. That was an encouraging performance, one which suggests the step up to seven furlongs ought to be in his favour, and it would be little surprise were he to prove much better than an opening mark of 91.

No. 2 (4) Maglev (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 91

Rising Star - 17:20 York

Rising Star put up good efforts in defeat at Pontefract and Newmarket, and she raised her game another notch to gain a deserved success in a valuable event at Musselburgh last month. Rising Star won in a decent time, beating a couple of subsequent winners, so that looks like a strong piece of form, and a 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this progressive filly following up.