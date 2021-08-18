To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

York Racecourse
The action continues at the Ebor meeting on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets on the second day of the Ebor meeting.

System - 14:25 York

System improved markedly on her debut effort to win a listed race at Newmarket in June, impressing with her strength in the finish, for all she may have been on the favoured part of the track. She ran creditably when fifth in the Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot last time, and this unexposed filly looks a leading player for Richard Hannon, who has won four of the last five editions of this race.

Maglev - 16:10 York

Maglev is progressing well and looked like an unlucky loser last time at Chester, where he was short of room at a crucial stage but kept on powerfully when in the clear. That was an encouraging performance, one which suggests the step up to seven furlongs ought to be in his favour, and it would be little surprise were he to prove much better than an opening mark of 91.

Rising Star - 17:20 York

Rising Star put up good efforts in defeat at Pontefract and Newmarket, and she raised her game another notch to gain a deserved success in a valuable event at Musselburgh last month. Rising Star won in a decent time, beating a couple of subsequent winners, so that looks like a strong piece of form, and a 7 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this progressive filly following up.

Smart Stat

System - 14:25 York
4 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in the past ten runnings

Recommended bets

Back System @ 5.59/2 in the 14:25 at York
Back Maglev @ 5.59/2 in the 16:10 at York
Back Rising Star @ 8.07/1 in the 17:20 at York

