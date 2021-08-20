To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Real World winning at Newbury
Real World (left) looks like an excellent prospect

Timeform highlight the three best bets at York on the final day of the Ebor meeting.

Real World - 13:50 York

Few horses win Royal Ascot handicaps in the style Real World landed the Royal Hunt Cup and he also looked like a potential Group 1 performer when posting a smooth success in listed company at Newbury. Real World's strength inside the final furlong at Newbury was notable and suggests that he has an even bigger effort in his locker.

Space Blues - 15:00 York

Space Blues won the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last season and that is comfortably the strongest piece of form on offer. He shaped with encouragement when fourth, beaten only half a length, in the Lennox Stakes last time, and he did well to get so close in a race run at a steady tempo. He should prove too good for these rivals.

Migration - 16:45 York

Migration was a big eyecatcher on his return at Salisbury in June and built on that when successful at Goodwood last month. He found an impressive turn of foot to surge into the lead in the final furlong at Goodwood, and he pulled clear in the style of a horse a long way ahead of the handicapper. He has more to offer and can defy an 8 lb rise in the weights.

Smart Stat

Space Blues - 15:00 York
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f

Recommended bets

Back Real World @ 2.35/4 in the 13:50 at York
Back Space Blues @ 2.35/4 in the 15:00 at York
Back Migration @ 5.59/2 in the 16:45 at York

York 21st Aug (1m1f Grp3)

Saturday 21 August, 1.50pm

Real World
My Oberon
El Drama
Brunch
Lord Glitters
Duke Of Hazzard
Bell Rock
York 21st Aug (7f Grp2)

Saturday 21 August, 3.00pm

Space Blues
Primo Bacio
Safe Voyage
Sir Busker
Glorious Journey
Pogo
Highfield Princess
Lord Of The Lodge
Fivethousandtoone
York 21st Aug (1m2f Hcap)

Saturday 21 August, 4.45pm

Migration
Wahraan
Strait Of Hormuz
Qaader
Aerion Power
Lucander
Dawaam
Harrovian
Fishable
Cockalorum
Good Birthday
Montather
Sinjaari
Al Zaraqaan
Snow Ocean
Power Of States
Ebury
