York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Real World - 13:50 York

Few horses win Royal Ascot handicaps in the style Real World landed the Royal Hunt Cup and he also looked like a potential Group 1 performer when posting a smooth success in listed company at Newbury. Real World's strength inside the final furlong at Newbury was notable and suggests that he has an even bigger effort in his locker.

No. 6 (7) Real World (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Space Blues - 15:00 York

Space Blues won the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last season and that is comfortably the strongest piece of form on offer. He shaped with encouragement when fourth, beaten only half a length, in the Lennox Stakes last time, and he did well to get so close in a race run at a steady tempo. He should prove too good for these rivals.

No. 6 (1) Space Blues (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Migration - 16:45 York

Migration was a big eyecatcher on his return at Salisbury in June and built on that when successful at Goodwood last month. He found an impressive turn of foot to surge into the lead in the final furlong at Goodwood, and he pulled clear in the style of a horse a long way ahead of the handicapper. He has more to offer and can defy an 8 lb rise in the weights.