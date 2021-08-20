- Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor
York Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at York on the final day of the Ebor meeting.
Few horses win Royal Ascot handicaps in the style Real World landed the Royal Hunt Cup and he also looked like a potential Group 1 performer when posting a smooth success in listed company at Newbury. Real World's strength inside the final furlong at Newbury was notable and suggests that he has an even bigger effort in his locker.
Space Blues won the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last season and that is comfortably the strongest piece of form on offer. He shaped with encouragement when fourth, beaten only half a length, in the Lennox Stakes last time, and he did well to get so close in a race run at a steady tempo. He should prove too good for these rivals.
Migration was a big eyecatcher on his return at Salisbury in June and built on that when successful at Goodwood last month. He found an impressive turn of foot to surge into the lead in the final furlong at Goodwood, and he pulled clear in the style of a horse a long way ahead of the handicapper. He has more to offer and can defy an 8 lb rise in the weights.
Smart Stat
Space Blues - 15:00 York
27% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate with horses running in races between 7f and up to 10f
Recommended bets
York 21st Aug (1m1f Grp3)Show Hide
Saturday 21 August, 1.50pm
York 21st Aug (7f Grp2)Show Hide
Saturday 21 August, 3.00pm
York 21st Aug (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 21 August, 4.45pm
