NAP

York - 15:45 - Back Hamish

No. 1 (6) Hamish SBK 1/2 EXC 1.63 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

William Haggas' seven-year-old gelding Hamish has a fine record in Group 3 company, winning four of his five starts in that grade, and a 3 lb penalty looks unlikely to stop him picking up another such prize in the Silver Cup Stakes. He's been selectively campaigned in recent seasons, kept to ground softer than good for the most part, and showed he retains all his ability when winning the Ormonde Stakes at Chester in May for the second year running, showing the best turn of foot in a race that tested speed more than stamina to beat Lone Eagle a length and a quarter. Hamish also won the Melrose Handicap over this course and distance earlier in his career.

NEXT BEST

York - 14:35 - Back Silky Wilkie

No. 4 (9) Silky Wilkie (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

Silky Wilkie is proving a tough sprinter for Karl Burke, and while he has done all his winning to date in handicaps, the City Walls Stakes looks a good opportunity for him to make the breakthrough into listed company. Kept busy again this year, Silky Wilkie has won at Kempton in February and Musselburgh in April where he turned the Scottish Sprint Cup into a procession, winning by almost five lengths. The handicapper obviously had his say after that, but Silky Wilkie almost defied a BHA mark of 107 when looking an unlucky loser of the 'Dash' at Epsom last time, beaten a short head by Navello after being short of room, and he can go one better here.

EACH WAY

York - 15:10 - Back Millebosc

No. 10 (20) Millebosc (Fr) SBK 8/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 97

Millebosc doesn't have the best of draws in the John Smith's Cup but Tom Marquand's mount has each-way claims making just his second start for William Haggas. He may well have been laid out for this as he hasn't run since late last year when shaping encouragingly on his stable debut at Lingfield when staying on for fifth behind Makinmedoit whom he meets on better terms here. Running off a BHA mark of 97, Millebosc could be well treated judged on his French form which included being beaten less than two lengths into third behind St Mark's Basilica in the Prix du Jockey Club two years ago.