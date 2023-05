NAP

Queen For You - 14:25 York

Queen For You is bred in the purple (by Kingman and out of the Coronation Stakes winner Fallen For You) and the style of her debut victory at Ascot a couple of weeks ago suggests she could well be destined for bigger and better things.

She was ultimately well on top at the finish on that occasion, overcoming inexperience as she finished best of all to land the spoils by two lengths.

It was certainly a promising start to her career and, with significant improvement on the cards, Queen For You should be able to take the step up in grade in her stride to maintain her unbeaten record.

No. 6 (9) Queen For You (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Siskany - 15:35 York

Siskany proved at least as good as ever when last seen filling the runner-up spot in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March, looking the likeliest winner for a long way (hit a low of 1.05 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being collared close home by Broome.

Just a neck separated the first two at the line and Siskany is 3 lb better off at the weights with the winner in this Group 2.

The drop back in trip is likely to play more to his strengths, too, so another bold bid seems assured as he seeks the biggest success of his career to date.

No. 6 (2) Siskany SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Aramaic - 15:00 York

Aramaic achieved a useful level of form in four starts as a three-year-old, producing his best effort when last seen finishing fourth in a valuable handicap at Newbury in September 2021.

He clearly hasn't been the easiest horse to train in the interim having missed all of last season, but it's interesting that his top yard is persevering with him, and he remains very unexposed.

A BHA mark of 92 certainly looks workable judged on the pick of his three-year-old form and he's very much one to be interested in despite his long absence.