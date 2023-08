A York NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

York NAP - 17:20 - Back Nigiri

No. 18 (6) Nigiri (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 80

Nigiri showed much improved form when getting off the mark on her handicap debut at Haydock last month and she had no problem with the step up to a mile and much softer ground when following up in a Sunday Series handicap earlier this month.

She is in a deeper handicap now and the handicapper has raised her 5 lb since, but she is very much going the right way and it is unlikely that a rise in the weights will prevent her from completing a hat-trick.

Back Nigiri on Betfair Exchange

York Next Best - 13:50 - Back Cherry Blossom

No. 2 (4) Cherry Blossom (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

A good renewal of the Lowther Stakes on paper but if there is one potential top-notcher in the field it is probably Cherry Blossom.

It is interesting that Aidan O'Brien pitched her in at listed level on her debut and she showed the benefit of that experience when bolting up in a maiden at the Curragh 12 days ago.

She was visually very impressive and her performance was also backed up by the clock, so with further improvement very likely, she looks an exciting filly for leading connections.

Back Cherry Blossom on Betfair Exchange

York Each Way - 15:00 - Back Terwada

No. 20 (17) Terwada (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 96

A very competitive handicap where several are of interest, but none more so than three-year-old Terwada.

He has shown much improved form on his last two starts, bolting up in a thin race at Nottingham and showing a good attitude when following up on handicap debut at Newmarket last time, beating The Gatekeeper by one and a half lengths.

Terwada probably wasn't suited by having to make his own running in a small field on that occasion, and is taken to relish this switch to a big field, a strong-travelling type who should be very competitive under a 6 lb penalty.