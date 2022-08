NAP: Noble Style has plenty of ability

Noble Style - 15:00 York

Noble Style made a winning debut at Ascot back in May in a race which could hardly have worked out any better, the form being franked on numerous times this season, notably by the reopposing Royal Scotsman.

He suffered a setback afterwards which kept him off the track for 12 weeks, but he defied a penalty with a bit in hand on his return run at Newmarket at the end of last month, and he remains with plenty of potential.

The runner-up that day was a little disappointing in the Acomb Stakes on Tuesday, but Noble Style had something in hand at the line, and he is entitled to strip fitter for that outing. This represents a step up in class, but he is fully expected to take it in his stride before moving into Group 1 company.

No. 11 (12) Noble Style SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Operating on an upward curve

Operating - 17:20 York

Operating shaped with plenty of promise on his first two starts, and showed the benefit of his reappearance run when opening his account in style at Windsor in June.

It appeared that he had been handed a lenient opening mark and he duly proved that to be the case when bolting up at Nottingham last time, marking himself out as a most progressive type as he cruised through the race and displayed a smart turn of foot to put it to bed.

Operating has rightly been handed an 8 lb rise by the handicapper and contests a much more competitive race now, but the feeling is it won't be enough to prevent the hat-trick, sure to have plenty more to offer and this should be run to suit.

EACH WAY: Thundering remains of interest

Thundering - 13:50 York

Thundering races from 3 lb out of the handicap, but he is the sole three-year-old in the race, and has proved progressive since entering handicaps.

He opened his account with any amount in hand on handicap debut at Newcastle in June and he looked the likely winner on his next start over the same course and distance before being collared late in the day - he traded at 1.13 in running on Betfair.

That form received a big boost when the winner bolted up at Ascot on his next start and Thundering left the impression he has much more to offer. The return to turf isn't a concern and he should get this race run to suit, so it would be no surprise if he produced a big performance.