NAP: Judith can remain unbeaten

Judith - 19:25 York

This looks a good renewal of this listed event, but Judith remains with plenty of untapped potential, and she can take this rise in class in her stride.

She overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Ascot in May, beating a better fancied stablemate with plenty in hand, and she impressed again when beating a useful sort with something up her sleeve at Newmarket last time.

Judith is every inch a smart filly in the making, one who remains open to plenty of improvement - she had the Timeform Large P attached to her rating - and she is a strong fancy to take her record to three from three before moving into pattern company.

No. 7 (4) Judith EXC 1.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: La Trinidad on his way back to form

La Trinidad - 17:55 York

La Trinidad can boast a good record at this course, improving to win a couple of handicaps here (one over course and distance) last season, and he is now just 1 lb higher than his last winning mark.

He didn't start the season too well, but confirmed he is on his way back to form in the John Smith's Cup last time, shaping better than the distance beaten suggests over a trip which stretches his stamina.

La Trinidad is back in calmer waters now and is expected to resume winning ways.

No. 4 (3) La Trinidad EXC 3.5 Trainer: Roger Fell

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 90

EACH-WAY: As If By Chance still in top form

As If By Chance - 18:25 York

As If By Chance is being kept busy but it undoubtedly still in top form, winning a couple of handicaps already this year, and she has shaped better than the bare result the last twice.

He was caught further back than ideal in a recent handicap over course and distance after missing the kick and then didn't get the clearest run through. As If By Chance made good headway once in the clear to finish never nearer than at the finish and he is expected to launch another bold bid from what should be a good draw.