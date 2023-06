NAP

York - 15:05 - Back Israr

No. 2 (4) Israr SBK 13/8 EXC 2.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Israr progressed well last season, winning the notably strong London Gold Cup at Newbury and looking a very smart prospect when bolting up in a handicap at Doncaster later in the year.

He trounced some useful rivals on that occasion from a mark of 99 and started favourite for the November Handicap as a result. Israr didn't show his form that day but arguably proved better than ever when beaten a short-head by the now-retired Haskoy in the Aston Park Stakes at Newbury last month. He was staying on well that day, so this longer trip is well worth exploring and, sure to get a good pace to aim at, he should prove too good for these.

NEXT BEST

York - 15:40 - Back Quinault

No. 11 (20) Quinault (Ger) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Connor Planas

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 85

Quinault arrives as a sprinter firmly on the up having won his last four starts and, judged by his latest success at Newmarket, he may yet have even more to offer.

He was stronger in the betting than when completing his hat-trick just two days earlier but he defied a penalty in comfortable fashion, beating the reopposing Washington Heights by a length. Quinault is 5 lb higher now, but that is offset by his claiming jockey, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.