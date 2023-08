A York NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

York NAP - 15:00 - Back Gregory

No. 1 (5) Gregory SBK 11/10 EXC 2.24 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Gregory is from an excellent family and he looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut at Haydock in April.

He has progressed rapidly since, following up in the Cocked Hat Stakes in fine style before completing a hat-trick upped to a mile and three quarters in the Queen's Vase Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Gregory was perhaps not as visually impressive as the weight of support behind him suggested he would be, but the timefigure was solid, and he displayed an excellent attitude. He will likely be ridden positively again back down in trip and he is very much a horse to keep on the right side.

Back Gregory on Betfair Exchange

York NEXT BEST - 16:10 - Back Aztec Empire

No. 3 (6) Aztec Empire (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 90

Aztec Empire was a two-time winner on the all-weather earlier in the year and also finished third in the Northumberland Plate.

He didn't settle properly on that occasion but he travelled supremely well back on turf in a smart handicap at Newbury last time.

That race was won by Sweet William, who has since won again at Glorious Goodwood and is favourite for the Ebor this weekend, so the form is solid, and Aztec Empire races from the same mark here. He remains a horse to be positive about with the switch to a likely quicker surface sure to suit.

Back Aztec Empire on Betfair Exchange

York Each Way - 13:50 - Back Intrinsic Bond

No. 3 (5) Intrinsic Bond SBK 5/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Michael Wigham

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 99

A typically competitive renewal of this sprint handicap which seems sure to be run at a strong gallop with plenty of pace setters involved.

Intrinsic Bond makes plenty of appeal, having won the Great St Wilfrid last season, and has made an excellent start for Michael Wigham recently, winning with any amount in hand on yard debut over five furlongs at Ascot and unlucky to bump into a very progressive three-year-old over the same course and distance last time.

He can be marked up for that effort as he was the only one who was up with the pace that was involved in the finish and it is a little surprising the handicapper has left him on the same mark. This sharper five furlongs will suit him well and he has fared well with the draw, so all looks set for another big run with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.