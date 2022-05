NAP: Golden Voice is very interesting

Golden Voice - 16:42 York

Golden Voice showed useful form when getting off the mark on his reappearance at Newcastle last month, looking much more like the finish article after a gelding operation and wind surgery during the winter.

He dictated just an ordinary gallop and the result was never in any doubt once he kicked on over two furlongs out, ultimately winning by three lengths in totally dominant fashion.

Golden Voice is very much the type to go on improving and a BHA mark of 79 could prove lenient on his handicap debut for William Haggas, who his team in red-hot form with 16 winners in the last 14 days.

No. 6 (3) Golden Voice EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Alligator Alley has leading claims

Alligator Alley - 14:55 York

Alligator Alley again offered plenty of encouragement when fourth over this course and distance last week, sticking to his task well to pass the post only three and a half lengths behind the winner.

He is 1 lb lower in the weights today and it will be no surprise if he comes forward again on just his third start for the David O'Meara yard.

A smart sprinter in his prime when trained by Joseph O'Brien, Alligator Alley clearly retains plenty of ability and he is one to keep on the right side.

No. 6 (3) Alligator Alley SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 94

EACH-WAY: Stick with Sunset And Vine

Sunset And Vine - 14:20 York

Sunset And Vine stepped up on his previous efforts when finishing third in a maiden at Goodwood three weeks ago, showing fairly useful form to be beaten less than a length.

Admittedly, he didn't look entirely straightforward under pressure (flashed his tail in the final furlong), but the application of a first-time visor today will hopefully help him to put his best foot forward.

A BHA mark of 78 is unlikely to prove beyond Sunset And Vine somewhere down the line and this looks a good starting point to life in handicaps.