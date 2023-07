NAP

York - 16:35 - Back Golden Shot

No. 7 (6) Golden Shot SBK 5/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 72

Golden Shot was progressive on the all-weather in the second half of last year, winning two of his three starts (bumped into a subsequent winner when beaten), and he belied market weakness to make a winning return at Ayr on Monday.

The winning margin was just a length but he was only closed down late in the day, moving through the contest like a well-handicapped horse and entitled to be a little tired in the closing stages on his first start for nine months. Golden Shot can race from the same mark now due to the conditions of that race and he will be very hard to beat provided this doesn't come too quick.

NEXT BEST

York - 14:40 - Back Aberama Gold

No. 11 (12) Aberama Gold SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Mark Winn

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 88

Aberama Gold cashed in on a lower mark when resuming winning ways in some style at Wolverhampton last month and he overcame market weakness to follow up under a 5 lb penalty nine days later at Hamilton.

It is easy to forgive his run at Chester given his draw and track position and he left the impression he is still in top form on his debut for David O'Meara at Ayr last time. He travelled well and quickened into the lead two furlongs out but was run down in the closing stages. Aberama Gold has a good record at this track and remains well treated on the pick of his efforts, while he is now with a yard that do especially well with new recruits.