NAP: Golden Lyra has plenty more to offer

Golden Lyra - 16:10 York

Golden Lyra made a deep impression when winning by five lengths at Newmarket on debut last year - she had Nashwa back in third - and shaped very well on her return in listed company at Newbury in June (Luna Dorada four lengths behind).

Golden Lyra was unable to justify favouritism on that occasion, edged out by a filly with a little more know-how, but she still shaped with plenty of promise, and has since completed a simple task at Kempton.

We didn't learn anything new about her there, but she got the job done in the style of a classy filly, and is well worth her place back at this level.

No. 4 (9) Golden Lyra (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Dare To Hope can strike under ideal conditions

Dare To Hope - 14:25 York

Dare To Hope comfortably beat Rocket Rodney on debut - who has since gone on to win in listed company and finish runner-up in the Molecomb Stakes - and he is probably best not judged on his next two starts, especially in the Super Sprint at Newbury.

He bumped into a handicap blot who has been declared for the Gimcrack over course and distance last time and Dare To Hope should be better suited by the likely strong pace he will get in this bigger field given he took his time to get into the race last time.

The majority of pace is in the higher numbers, but there are prominent runners around him, and it has been an advantage to be drawn low on the straight course at York this season. The feeling is we are yet to see the best of him.

No. 4 (2) Dare To Hope (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Tyrrhenian Sea has a big race in him

Tyrrhenian Sea - 15:00 York

Tyrrhenian Sea looked destined for pattern company after winning his first three starts on the all-weather and he was desperately unlucky not to complete a four-timer at Kempton in March when getting no room to open up.

Tyrrhenian Sea ran a cracker when runner-up to a subsequent Group 2 winner in the Easter Classic at Lingfield on his next start - he traded as low as 1.03 in running on Betfair - and was collared only very late in the day.

You can put a line through his latest run at Windsor and the set up of this race will suit him much better. A strong-travelling sort he should get a strong pace to aim at here, with plenty of pace drawn to the outside of him which should allow him to drop in nicely from stall 14.