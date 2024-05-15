York Racing Tips: Friendly Soul sets high standard
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at York on Wednesday.
A York Nap and Next Best from Timeform
York Nap - 15:45 - Back Friendly Soul
Friendly Soul
- J: Kieran Shoemark
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 1-1
Friendly Soul was easy to back on her debut over a mile at Kempton in December, but that didn't stop her making a winning start, looking a good prospect as she quickened to lead and just kept up to her work under a hands-and-heels ride at the finish.
She found a huge chunk of improvement on her return when following up in the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month, impressing with the way she both travelled and found in the closing stages to keep the well-backed favourite at bay.
That performance sets a very high standard on form in this field and with even more progress anticipated, she should be very hard to beat.
York Next Best - 14:15 - Back Crystal Delight
Crystal Delight
- J: Jim Crowley
- T: Harry Eustace
- F: 8836520-1
Crystal Delight ran creditably in some competitive middle-distance handicaps last season for William Jarvis without winning and he showed improved form when making a winning debut for this yard at Epsom last month.
He was well backed on that occasion and won with any amount in hand, given a positive ride and quickening clear in good style under two furlongs out for a comfortable success. There isn't an obvious amount of pace in this race and similar tactics would give him every chance of following up.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
