NAP: Dare To Hope has a big chance

Dare To Hope - 15:50 York

Dare To Hope made a winning debut over five furlongs at Nottingham in April, leaving the impression he was learning through the race, and that form could hardly have worked out any better, the runner-up winning twice since, including a listed event, and the fourth also successful in a couple of races, including a nursery in convincing fashion from a mark of 83.

Dare To Hope was unable to follow up under a penalty over six furlongs at Ripon on his next start, beaten a short head by a 50/1 outsider who made all of the running, and he has since finished down the field in the Super Sprint at Newbury last week. He arrives in much better form than the bare form of that run suggests and, based on his debut form, an opening mark of 86 could prove lenient now entering handicaps.

No. 1 (3) Dare To Hope (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 86

NEXT BEST: Dubai Honour stands out on best form

Dubai Honour - 15:15 York

Dubai Honour progressed at a rate of knots last season, winning a notably strong handicap at Newmarket (very strong form) before going on to win his next two starts in Group 2 company in France.

He ran a career best when runner-up to Sealiway in the Champion Stakes afterwards, looking to be coming with a winning run - he touched 1.22 in-running on Betfair - but the winner just pulled out more in the finish.

Dubai Honour wasn't beaten far in the Hong Kong Cup on his final start last year and is best not judged on his latest effort in the Dubai Sheema Classic where he was positioned too far back in a stop-start race. This looks a perfect opportunity for him to resume winning ways back on British soil and he should prove hard to beat.

No. 2 (2) Dubai Honour (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Stevie Donohoe

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Nationwide may have more to offer

Nationwide - 14:40 York

Nationwide has enjoyed a good time of things for these connections, winning on yard debut at 50/1 in April, and proving that effort no fluke when scoring in good style at Wolverhampton on his next two starts.

He proved himself just as effective on turf when finishing a good third in a solid handicap at Haydock last time, beaten only by a couple who were clearly some way ahead of their mark.

This is another competitive race he finds himself in now, but a low draw should work well, and he remains relatively unexposed, especially on turf. He makes appeal racing from the same mark.