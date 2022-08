NAP: Chaldean is a smart prospect

Chaldean - 14:25 York

This year's renewal of the Acomb Stakes is chock-full of potential and Chaldean is expected to make his mark up in grade.

He cost 550,000 guineas as a foal, and shaped with plenty of promise on his debut without being given a hard time and, as expected, he took a big step forward for that initial experience, knowing a lot more in the race itself when opening his account at Newbury last month.

That form is working out extremely well, too, with the second, third and fourth all winning next time, and Chaldean had a fair bit up his sleeve on that occasion. The turn of foot his displayed will continue to stand him in good stead and, though he will need to progress again now moving into pattern company, this looks the obvious race for him.

No. 1 (9) Chaldean SBK 11/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Deauville Legend's form stacks up

Deauville Legend - 15:00 York

Deauville Legend has been most progressive this season and he was arguably unlucky not to beat Secret State in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, not meeting lots of trouble, but beaten only a neck in a race that went perfectly for the winner.

Deauville Legend had Walk of Stars back in third when winning the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket on his next start (form which received a boost when the fourth won the Geoffrey Freer Stakes on Saturday) and improved again in defeat when beaten only by the favourite for the St Leger, New London, in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood last time.

He is ineligible for the St Leger as he is a gelding but the level of Deauville Legend's form this year marks him out as the one to beat here and his strong-travelling style should be seen to good effect round here.

No. 2 (2) Deauville Legend (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Haveyoumissedme holds solid claims

Haveyoumissedme - 16:10 York

Haveyoumissedme has been running well in defeat this season finishing two and a quarter lengths second to Zoffee in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle in June, but finding himself in front a little too soon which allowed the winner to grind him down as often can be the case at that track.

Haveyoumissedme is now 6 lb better off with that rival and did nothing to suggest he isn't still in top form when third back at Newcastle over a mile and a half last time, beaten only by one who has since bolted up at Ascot and a progressive three-year-old.

That form looks strong for the grade and Haveyoumissedme left the impression he would be suited by a step back up in trip. He often races close to the pace, which can often be an advantage at York, even over this sort of trip, and he also races from the same mark now, so another bold bid is expected.