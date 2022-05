NAP: Progressive Jack can win again

Super Superjack - 18:05 York

Super Superjack was progressive last season but has started this campaign better than ever, scoring with a bit up his sleeve on his return at Goodwood and following up in similar fashion under a penalty at Ascot six days later. He once again travelled through the race as though well ahead of his mark, and this race should set up perfectly for him, so there is plenty to like about his chances from a 4 lb higher mark.

No. 7 (13) Super Superjack SBK 9/2 EXC 2.62 Trainer: Milton Harris

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Unexposed Heredia looks interesting

Heredia - 18:40 York

Heredia was relatively unfancied on debut but she beat a next-time-out winner in good style, and she confirmed herself a useful prospect when following up under a penalty at Newbury on her final start in September. She did that well enough, just pushed out in the closing stages to win with more in hand than the official margin suggests, and this looks a good starting point for her. An opening mark of 91 is no gift, but she is easily the least exposed in this field, and should have plenty more improvement in her.

No. 5 (11) Heredia SBK 5/1 EXC 1.11 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 91

EACH-WAY: White Willow still fairly treated

White Willow - 15:30 York

This looks a competitive, big-field handicap but White Willow arrives firmly on the up, and has to be taken seriously following her success at Thirsk two weeks ago. She can be marked up for that effort, too, doing especially well to run down the runner-up who was better positioned in a slowly-run race, displaying a good attitude and leaving the impression she has more to offer. A subsequent 4 lb rise may well under underestimate her.