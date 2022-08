NAP: Al Nafir is totally unexposed

Al Nafir - 14:25 York

Al Nafir cost a staggering $1,200,000 as a foal - he is a brother to the same connections' top-class Ghaiyyath - and he showed plenty of promise when second to the exciting Cash on his debut at Newmarket last season.

He didn't improve as much as expected when scraping home to open his account at Kempton on his next start, but it was his ability that got him through over a trip well short of his optimum.

Al Nafir showed improved form on his return in a useful novice event at Newmarket in June and the winner run well in a listed event at this meeting on Thursday. That was over a mile and a quarter, a trip which still looked on the short side, and while he lacks experience for a race of this nature, the handicapper may have taken a chance with an opening mark of 92. He is drawn well and a big run is expected.

No. 6 (6) Al Nafir (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST: Sacred worth another chance

Sacred - 15:00 York

Sacred is a very smart filly when it all clicks, as she showed when demolishing her field in the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury last season.

She shaped well on her return from 10 months off when a close fifth in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot, getting going too late in the day, but she failed to come on for that run as expected when filling the same position in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last time.

Much better was expected of her back at seven furlongs, but she didn't get the smoothest of runs, getting caught further back than ideal and doing all of her best work at the finish again. This flatter track should suit better and she is well worth another chance to confirm she can win more races at this level.

No. 8 (8) Sacred SBK 10/3 EXC 5.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Aleezdancer still well handicapped

Aleezdancer - 16:10 York

Aleezdancer won three times as a juvenile and was highly tried at times, and benefited from a drop back to six furlongs when resuming winning ways at Ripon earlier this month.

That run provided clear proof that sprinting is his game, moving through the race nicely and having a bit in hand at the line. He creeps in here at the bottom of the weights and has fared well with a middle draw. He should get a strong pace to aim at and he will remain of interest from this sort of mark.