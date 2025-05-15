York Dante Meeting Day 2 Tips: A trio to back on the Knavesmire at up to 7/1

Unexposed Ryan runner handicapper can find further improvement

Mark fancies Godolphin to land the Dante

Archie Watson sprinter the day's best bet

Kevin Ryan's Sisyphean remains relatively unexposed and he looks the type who can find more improvement during his four-year-old season.

The son of Dubawi got off the mark in novice company on his 2024 return and seemed to benefit from a breathing operation when going in on his handicap bow over this C&D two starts later.

The selection then ran well in the face of a 10lb rise when upped in trip at Goodwood on his next outing before disappointing back at

York on his final start of the year. That did come following a 72-day break, though, so things may not have gone swimmingly in the interim, while he also shaped as if not 100% on the day. On balance, I suspect he's best given a pass for that.

The booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye here and I'm hoping this well-bred sort can get back on track.

Recommended Bet Back Sisyphean SBK 7/1

This looks a cracking Dante and The Lion In Winter is the obvious starting point given he's proven at the course and sets a good standard on his high-class juvenile form.

Last year's Acomb winner wasn't seen after that though and his trainer is on record as saying he might just need this, so I'm going to pass on him at a short price.

The one I like is Charlie Appleby's Alpine Trail, who is unbeaten in three starts and was supplemented for this at a cost of £14,000 last week.

The son of Dubawi is a perfect for three for three in his career to date and was impressive when winning from the front in listed company at Newmarket earlier this month. He could be dangerous if allowed another uncontested lead and William Buick is a master at getting the fractions right in that sort of scenario.

Granted, he'll need another step forward on what he's achieved so far but a price of 5/16.00 looks fair enough.

Recommended Bet Back Alpine Trail SBK 5/1

Aesterius had an impressive juvenile season and this 5f listed contest looks the perfect starting point for his second term.

Archie Watson's sprinter won four times from seven starts as a two-year-old, including successes in Group company at Longchamp and Doncaster.

Those victories prompted connections to have a crack at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on his final start, but Aesterius didn't get the rub of the green out in Del Mar, having to work hard to get a position after being a bit slowly away and then finding himself a bit short of room late on.

It's stretching it a bit to say the selection was an unlucky loser, but he would almost certainly have finished a bit closer had things panned out better.

This race represents a big drop in grade and, with William Buick engaged to do the steering, his current price of 6/42.50 makes plenty of appeal.