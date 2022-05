NAP: Twelfth Knight can follow up

Twelfth Knight - 19:29 Yarmouth

Twelfth Knight took another step forward to get off the mark in a maiden over this course and distance two weeks ago, making all to land the spoils by two and a half lengths in comfortable fashion.

This will be tougher now making the switch to handicaps, but he has improved with every start and there could be lots more to come give his lightly-raced profile.

Trainer Archie Watson has a 16% strike rate with handicap debutants in recent years and a race like this should be well within range for Twelfth Knight from an opening BHA mark of 79.

No. 3 (5) Twelfth Knight (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.64 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Mango Boy has a massive chance

Mango Boy - 20:04 Yarmouth

Mango Boy couldn't justify strong support when finishing only fourth at Newcastle last time, but he shaped with plenty of encouragement after eight months off, still looking far from the finished article.

He was caught wider on the track than ideal and his effort flattened out after he had threatened briefly entering the final furlong, ultimately passing the post less than two lengths behind the winner.

Still totally unexposed, Mango Boy is very much the type to go on improving and he is well worth another chance to get his head in front from a BHA mark of 76.

No. 1 (5) Mango Boy SBK 8/11 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 76

EACH-WAY: McCann The Man the value play

McCann The Man - 17:29 Yarmouth

McCann The Man is still a maiden after nine starts, but he has plenty of form to his name which suggests he is well capable of winning races from a BHA mark of 62.

He took a step back in the right direction when finishing third at Wetherby last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two lengths in a race which is working out well (the winner followed up on his next start).

McCann The Man takes a slight drop in grade here and it's surely just a matter of time before everything slots into place for him.