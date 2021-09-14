Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform pick out the best bets at Yarmouth

Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Yarmouth on Wednesday.

Nap

Look Out Louis - 14:45 Yarmouth

Look Out Louis has been a real success story for Julie Camacho's yard, winning three races and placed in his four other starts for her stable. The combination of cheekpieces and front-running tactics seem to have been key to his improvement and have brought him wins at Wetherby and Chester so far this season. He continued his good run of form at Doncaster last week when finishing third to Wentworth over an extended five furlongs, blazing a trail that only fizzled out late on. Off bottom weight in this small field over a slightly shorter trip he should be hard to peg back.

Next Best

Sweet Believer - 14:15 Yarmouth

William Haggas has a rapidly improving filly on his hands in Sweet Believer who has won three of her last four starts. She produced a useful effort when progressing again for her latest success in a handicap at Hamilton which she won with any amount in hand by six lengths from Basilicata who soon franked the form by winning at Bath five days later. Sweet Believer's first two wins came at Nottingham and Redcar over a mile before she stepped up to nine furlongs at Hamilton, and she looks capable of graduating to listed company here going up another furlong on trip.

Each-Way

Aletoile - 15:50 Yarmouth

This contest commemorates prolific winner Sea-Deer who gained his last two successes, from a career total of 16 wins for various trainers, at the age of ten on consecutive days at Yarmouth's September meeting. He was trained at the time by Chris Dwyer who has given himself two chances of winning the race named after his popular veteran. Of his pair, Aletoile looks to have solid each-way claims back at a mile after finding only a big improver too good for her at the same course over seven furlongs three weeks ago.

Smart Stat

Ajyaall - 15:20 Yarmouth
3 - William Haggas's number of winners in the past ten runnings

