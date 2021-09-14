- Trainer: Julie Camacho
- Jockey: Dane O'Neill
- Age: 5
- Weight: 8st 9lbs
- OR: 82
Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform pick out a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Yarmouth on Wednesday.
Nap
Look Out Louis - 14:45 Yarmouth
Look Out Louis has been a real success story for Julie Camacho's yard, winning three races and placed in his four other starts for her stable. The combination of cheekpieces and front-running tactics seem to have been key to his improvement and have brought him wins at Wetherby and Chester so far this season. He continued his good run of form at Doncaster last week when finishing third to Wentworth over an extended five furlongs, blazing a trail that only fizzled out late on. Off bottom weight in this small field over a slightly shorter trip he should be hard to peg back.
Next Best
Sweet Believer - 14:15 Yarmouth
William Haggas has a rapidly improving filly on his hands in Sweet Believer who has won three of her last four starts. She produced a useful effort when progressing again for her latest success in a handicap at Hamilton which she won with any amount in hand by six lengths from Basilicata who soon franked the form by winning at Bath five days later. Sweet Believer's first two wins came at Nottingham and Redcar over a mile before she stepped up to nine furlongs at Hamilton, and she looks capable of graduating to listed company here going up another furlong on trip.
Each-Way
This contest commemorates prolific winner Sea-Deer who gained his last two successes, from a career total of 16 wins for various trainers, at the age of ten on consecutive days at Yarmouth's September meeting. He was trained at the time by Chris Dwyer who has given himself two chances of winning the race named after his popular veteran. Of his pair, Aletoile looks to have solid each-way claims back at a mile after finding only a big improver too good for her at the same course over seven furlongs three weeks ago.
Smart Stat
Ajyaall - 15:20 Yarmouth
3 - William Haggas's number of winners in the past ten runnings
Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Yarmouth 15th Sep (1m2f Listed)Show Hide
Wednesday 15 September, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Technique
|Ville De Grace
|Sweet Believer
|Brunnera
|Gloria Mundi
|I Siyou Baby
|Talbeyah
|Cabaletta
|Freyja
|Chiasma
|Aunty Bridy
|Goldie Hawk
Yarmouth 15th Sep (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 15 September, 2.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Look Out Louis
|King Of Stars
|Newyorkstateofmind
|Cairn Gorm
|Blue De Vega
Yarmouth 15th Sep (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 15 September, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Arcadian Nights
|Visala
|Typical Man
|Aletoile
|Good Regal
|Epic Express
|Sienna Breeze
|Broughtons Mission
|Eyes
|Tashbeeh
|Mr Fustic
|Uproar