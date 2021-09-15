To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Yarmouth
There's racing at Yarmouth on Wednesday afternoon

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Yarmouth on Wednesday...

"...he's well fancied to make successful nursery debut..."

Timeform on Buoyant

Buoyant - 13:30 Yarmouth

An opening BHA mark of 80 could well underestimate Buoyant, who has been unlucky to bump into above-average sorts on his last two starts at Ascot and Salisbury. He started odds-on for his latest start but did nothing wrong, just unable to match a promising newcomer, and he's well fancied to make successful nursery debut.

Prince Alex - 15:15 Yarmouth

A useful handicap where Prince Alex is taken to remain unbeaten for Michael Bell having displayed a good attitude at Goodwood last time. He was prolific last year, completing a five-timer on his final start, and was seemingly invigorated by a change of scenery to record his most notable win to date last time. Prince Alex is now up to a career-high mark but could have more to offer for his new yard and is taken to come out on top again.

Topanticipation - 15:50 Yarmouth

Topanticipation remains a maiden, but found only a well-treated rival too strong at York 11 days ago and looks poised to go one better from an unchanged mark. She proved as good as ever on that occasion, sent for home some way out but headed inside the final furlong when she began to tire. A more patient ride may see her to better effect and she is capable of winning a race of this nature.

Smart Stat

Buoyant - 13:30 Yarmouth

27% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at YARMOUTH

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Buoyant @ 2.77/4 in the 13:30 Yarmouth
Back Prince Alex @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:15 Yarmouth
Back Topanticipation @ 9.08/1 in the 15:50 Yarmouth

Yarmouth 16th Sep (6f Nursery)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 September, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Buoyant
Top Exhibit
My Dubawi
Maybury
Wild Mountain
General Panic
Global Wisdom
Zebelle
Manettino
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 16th Sep (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 September, 3.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Prince Alex
Whitehaven
Pleasant Man
Marshall Plan
Just In Time
The Trader
Ispahan
Bodyline
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 16th Sep (1m3f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 16 September, 3.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Future
Princess Nadia
Crystal Starlet
Summertime Romance
Jasmine Joy
Topanticipation
Glencora
Goddess Of Fire
Trinity Girl
Progressive
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips