Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Buoyant - 13:30 Yarmouth

An opening BHA mark of 80 could well underestimate Buoyant, who has been unlucky to bump into above-average sorts on his last two starts at Ascot and Salisbury. He started odds-on for his latest start but did nothing wrong, just unable to match a promising newcomer, and he's well fancied to make successful nursery debut.

No. 3 (8) Buoyant (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 80

Prince Alex - 15:15 Yarmouth

A useful handicap where Prince Alex is taken to remain unbeaten for Michael Bell having displayed a good attitude at Goodwood last time. He was prolific last year, completing a five-timer on his final start, and was seemingly invigorated by a change of scenery to record his most notable win to date last time. Prince Alex is now up to a career-high mark but could have more to offer for his new yard and is taken to come out on top again.

No. 2 (3) Prince Alex SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 93

Topanticipation - 15:50 Yarmouth

Topanticipation remains a maiden, but found only a well-treated rival too strong at York 11 days ago and looks poised to go one better from an unchanged mark. She proved as good as ever on that occasion, sent for home some way out but headed inside the final furlong when she began to tire. A more patient ride may see her to better effect and she is capable of winning a race of this nature.