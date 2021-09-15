- Trainer: Martyn Meade
- Jockey: Ryan Moore
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 80
Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Yarmouth on Wednesday...
"...he's well fancied to make successful nursery debut..."
Timeform on Buoyant
An opening BHA mark of 80 could well underestimate Buoyant, who has been unlucky to bump into above-average sorts on his last two starts at Ascot and Salisbury. He started odds-on for his latest start but did nothing wrong, just unable to match a promising newcomer, and he's well fancied to make successful nursery debut.
A useful handicap where Prince Alex is taken to remain unbeaten for Michael Bell having displayed a good attitude at Goodwood last time. He was prolific last year, completing a five-timer on his final start, and was seemingly invigorated by a change of scenery to record his most notable win to date last time. Prince Alex is now up to a career-high mark but could have more to offer for his new yard and is taken to come out on top again.
Topanticipation - 15:50 Yarmouth
Topanticipation remains a maiden, but found only a well-treated rival too strong at York 11 days ago and looks poised to go one better from an unchanged mark. She proved as good as ever on that occasion, sent for home some way out but headed inside the final furlong when she began to tire. A more patient ride may see her to better effect and she is capable of winning a race of this nature.
Smart Stat
Buoyant - 13:30 Yarmouth
27% - Ryan Moore's strike rate at YARMOUTH
Recommended bets
Yarmouth 16th Sep (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Yarmouth 16th Sep (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Yarmouth 16th Sep (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
