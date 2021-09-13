Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

My Little Tip - 13:50 Yarmouth

My Little Tip caught the eye on nursery debut at Epsom last month and confirmed that promise in emphatic fashion when scoring by nine lengths at Salisbury on Friday. He has improved with each run and appeals as the type who can rack up a sequence now, so a 6 lb penalty shouldn't be enough to stop him.

No. 1 (8) My Little Tip (Ire) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.54 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Aled Beech

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 74

Farhh To Shy - 14:55 Yarmouth

Farhh To Shy is firmly on the progressive path now, taking her record to two wins from four starts at this track when successful over course and distance three weeks ago. That was a career-best effort and she scored with plenty in hand, looking well ahead of her opening mark, and a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent her following up.

No. 5 (3) Farhh To Shy SBK 11/8 EXC 2.56 Trainer: George Margarson

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 85

Molly Shaw - 16:00 Yarmouth

Molly Shaw was awarded a race over course and distance in July having been carried across the track in the closing stages and wasn't disgraced when hitting the frame in a similar event last time. She remains with relatively few miles on the clock for a four-year-old and still appeals as being on a fair mark, so has to be taken seriously in an open event.