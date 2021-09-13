To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Yarmouth
There's racing at Yarmouth on Tuesday afternoon

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday...

"...a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent her following up..."

Timeform on Farhh To Shy

My Little Tip - 13:50 Yarmouth

My Little Tip caught the eye on nursery debut at Epsom last month and confirmed that promise in emphatic fashion when scoring by nine lengths at Salisbury on Friday. He has improved with each run and appeals as the type who can rack up a sequence now, so a 6 lb penalty shouldn't be enough to stop him.

Farhh To Shy - 14:55 Yarmouth

Farhh To Shy is firmly on the progressive path now, taking her record to two wins from four starts at this track when successful over course and distance three weeks ago. That was a career-best effort and she scored with plenty in hand, looking well ahead of her opening mark, and a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent her following up.

Molly Shaw - 16:00 Yarmouth

Molly Shaw was awarded a race over course and distance in July having been carried across the track in the closing stages and wasn't disgraced when hitting the frame in a similar event last time. She remains with relatively few miles on the clock for a four-year-old and still appeals as being on a fair mark, so has to be taken seriously in an open event.

Smart Stat

Molly Shaw - 16:00 Yarmouth

21% - Chris Wall's strike rate at YARMOUTH since the start of the 2017 season

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back My Little Tip @ 1.84/5 in the 13:50 Yarmouth
Back Farhh To Shy @ 2.77/4 in the 14:55 Yarmouth
Back Molly Shaw @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:00 Yarmouth

Yarmouth 14th Sep (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 September, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
My Little Tip
Bonita B
Penywern Taverner
Subjective Value
Be Be Ex
Red Joan
Patient Man
Travers
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 14th Sep (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 September, 2.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Farhh To Shy
Maxi Boy
Corvair
Global Esteem
Dazzling Dan
Percys Lad
Equitation
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 14th Sep (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 14 September, 4.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Papa Stour
Molly Shaw
Rabat
Mehmo
Split Elevens
Napping
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips