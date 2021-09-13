- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Aled Beech
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 12lbs
- OR: 74
Yarmouth Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday...
"...a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent her following up..."
Timeform on Farhh To Shy
My Little Tip - 13:50 Yarmouth
My Little Tip caught the eye on nursery debut at Epsom last month and confirmed that promise in emphatic fashion when scoring by nine lengths at Salisbury on Friday. He has improved with each run and appeals as the type who can rack up a sequence now, so a 6 lb penalty shouldn't be enough to stop him.
Farhh To Shy is firmly on the progressive path now, taking her record to two wins from four starts at this track when successful over course and distance three weeks ago. That was a career-best effort and she scored with plenty in hand, looking well ahead of her opening mark, and a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent her following up.
Molly Shaw was awarded a race over course and distance in July having been carried across the track in the closing stages and wasn't disgraced when hitting the frame in a similar event last time. She remains with relatively few miles on the clock for a four-year-old and still appeals as being on a fair mark, so has to be taken seriously in an open event.
Smart Stat
Molly Shaw - 16:00 Yarmouth
21% - Chris Wall's strike rate at YARMOUTH since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Yarmouth 14th Sep (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 14 September, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|My Little Tip
|Bonita B
|Penywern Taverner
|Subjective Value
|Be Be Ex
|Red Joan
|Patient Man
|Travers
Yarmouth 14th Sep (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 14 September, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Farhh To Shy
|Maxi Boy
|Corvair
|Global Esteem
|Dazzling Dan
|Percys Lad
|Equitation
Yarmouth 14th Sep (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 14 September, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Papa Stour
|Molly Shaw
|Rabat
|Mehmo
|Split Elevens
|Napping