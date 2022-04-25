Yarmouth Racing Tips: More to come from Special Mayson

NAP: Special Mayson is a must-have bet

Special Mayson - 14:40 Yarmouth

Special Mayson won his final two starts as a three-year-old and the way he shaped when fourth on his reappearance at Catterick earlier this month suggests there are more handicaps to be won with him this season. He was beaten a little over a length and arguably deserved extra credit after racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal. The drop back to six furlongs here won't be an issue and Special Mayson is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 66.

No. 9 (3) Special Mayson EXC 1.1 Trainer: Pam Sly

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 66

NEXT BEST: Knight of Honour is one to note

Knight of Honour - 14:10 Yarmouth

Knight of Honour shaped very well when third on his debut at Leicester in October, taking a while to get the hang of things before finishing strongly to pass the post just a neck behind the winner. The runner-up Akhu Nayla renews the rivalry here and there is unlikely to be much between the pair once again. However, Knight of Honour shades the vote this time with significant improvement on the cards now stepping up in trip to a mile.

No. 5 (1) Knight Of Honour (Ire) EXC 2.26 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Habanero Star has place claims

Habanero Star - 16:23 Yarmouth

Habanero Star is still a maiden after 16 starts, but she clearly goes well at Yarmouth, as she showed when hitting the frame in all three starts at this track in 2021. This will be her first appearance on a racecourse since October, but it's worth pointing out that she was beaten just half a length here in July when returning from five months on the sidelines. That's as close as she has ever come to winning a race and another good run could be on the cards on her return to action, for all that a BHA mark of 53 is no gift.