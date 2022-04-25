Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Yarmouth Racing Tips: More to come from Special Mayson

Racing at Yarmouth
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Tuesday's card at Yarmouth

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Yarmouth on Tuesday.

"The drop back to six furlongs here won’t be an issue and Special Mayson is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 66."

NAP: Special Mayson is a must-have bet

Special Mayson - 14:40 Yarmouth

Special Mayson won his final two starts as a three-year-old and the way he shaped when fourth on his reappearance at Catterick earlier this month suggests there are more handicaps to be won with him this season. He was beaten a little over a length and arguably deserved extra credit after racing closer to the strong gallop than ideal. The drop back to six furlongs here won't be an issue and Special Mayson is well worth another chance to prove himself better than a BHA mark of 66.

NEXT BEST: Knight of Honour is one to note

Knight of Honour - 14:10 Yarmouth

Knight of Honour shaped very well when third on his debut at Leicester in October, taking a while to get the hang of things before finishing strongly to pass the post just a neck behind the winner. The runner-up Akhu Nayla renews the rivalry here and there is unlikely to be much between the pair once again. However, Knight of Honour shades the vote this time with significant improvement on the cards now stepping up in trip to a mile.

EACH-WAY: Habanero Star has place claims

Habanero Star - 16:23 Yarmouth

Habanero Star is still a maiden after 16 starts, but she clearly goes well at Yarmouth, as she showed when hitting the frame in all three starts at this track in 2021. This will be her first appearance on a racecourse since October, but it's worth pointing out that she was beaten just half a length here in July when returning from five months on the sidelines. That's as close as she has ever come to winning a race and another good run could be on the cards on her return to action, for all that a BHA mark of 53 is no gift.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Special Mayson @ 2.757/4 in the 14:40 at Yarmouth
NEXT BEST - Back Knight of Honour @ 2.56/4 in the 14:10 at Yarmouth
EACH-WAY - Back Habanero Star @ 7.06/1 in the 16:23 at Yarmouth

Yarmouth 26th Apr (1m Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 26 April, 2.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Knight Of Honour
Akhu Najla
Trueman
Lebsayer
Canters Well
Tuxedo Junction
Invincible King
The Green Amigo
My Boy Jack
Captain Howse
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 26th Apr (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 26 April, 2.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lilkian
Special Mayson
Palifico
Beauty Choice
Thaki
Prince Of Bel Lir
I Am A Dreamer
Mehmo
Little Brown Trout
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Yarmouth 26th Apr (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 26 April, 4.23pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ajrad
Arlos Sunshine
Silver Dollar
Epic Express
Habanero Star
Eyes
Spanish Mane
Oud Metha Bridge
Hi Ho Silver
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips