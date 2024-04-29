- Trainer: James Fanshawe
- Jockey: Ross Coakley
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 74
Yarmouth Racing Tips: Elladonna will remain of interest
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Yarmouth on Tuesday.
-
A Yarmouth Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
- Trainer: James Ferguson
- Jockey: Daniel Muscutt
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 64
Yarmouth Nap - 16:25 - Back Elladonna
Elladonna landed a gamble when opening her account on handicap debut over a mile at Kempton in December, proving herself well ahead of her mark as she sprinted clear in the closing stages.
She shaped much better than the bare result after a four-month break over the same course and distance 20 days ago, too, travelling into the race like the likeliest winner but not finding as much as looked likely.
Elladonna is entitled to come on for that run now and she remains a horse to be positive about from this sort of mark back on turf.
Yarmouth Next Best - 14:40 - Back Papagei
Papagei has a smart pedigree, but was brought along gradually in three relatively quick runs on the all-weather last season, and showed a bit more to work on when finishing third on his return and handicap debut over a mile at Newcastle last month.
He was very strong in the betting on that occasion, having been gelded since last seen, and he travelled as well as any in the race. That run seems sure to bring him forward again and he is also bred to relish this step up in trip. It will be disappointing if he isn't able to win races from this sort of mark.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Yarmouth 30th Apr (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 30 April, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Papagei
|East India Dock
|Budding
|Inappropriate
|Miss Gitana
|Honrado
|Mon Etoile
|Standbackandlook
|Jaunty Dancer
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.