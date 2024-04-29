Yarmouth Racing Tips: Elladonna will remain of interest

A Yarmouth Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Yarmouth Nap - 16:25 - Back Elladonna

No. 5 (1) Elladonna (Ger) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 74

Elladonna landed a gamble when opening her account on handicap debut over a mile at Kempton in December, proving herself well ahead of her mark as she sprinted clear in the closing stages.

She shaped much better than the bare result after a four-month break over the same course and distance 20 days ago, too, travelling into the race like the likeliest winner but not finding as much as looked likely.

Elladonna is entitled to come on for that run now and she remains a horse to be positive about from this sort of mark back on turf.

Yarmouth Next Best - 14:40 - Back Papagei

No. 4 (3) Papagei SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

Papagei has a smart pedigree, but was brought along gradually in three relatively quick runs on the all-weather last season, and showed a bit more to work on when finishing third on his return and handicap debut over a mile at Newcastle last month.

He was very strong in the betting on that occasion, having been gelded since last seen, and he travelled as well as any in the race. That run seems sure to bring him forward again and he is also bred to relish this step up in trip. It will be disappointing if he isn't able to win races from this sort of mark.