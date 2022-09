NAP: Disdainful can remain unbeaten

Disdainful - 14:59 Yarmouth

Disdainful was easy to back, and did show signs of greenness, but that didn't stop him from making a winning debut at Ffos Las last month.

That wasn't the strongest race of its type, but he still looked a good prospect, leading under two furlongs out and hanging to his left when in front, leaving the impression he had plenty more to offer if needed. Disdainful has since changed hands for 62,000 guineas and has joined a very capable yard so he is fancied to defy a penalty in another race which hasn't got all that much depth.

No. 1 (6) Disdainful (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Infinitive remains with plenty of potential

Infinitive - 15:34 Yarmouth

Infinitive is from a good family and shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up in a steadily-run race on debut at Salisbury in June despite showing clear signs of inexperience.

She was settled in midfield when clipping heels and coming down at Wolverhampton last time, but she remains with significant potential providing that unfortunate incident hasn't left a mark, and she is well up to winning a race of this nature - she has the Timeform Large P attached to her rating.