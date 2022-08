NAP: Cubanista to continue good form

Cubanista - 15:55 Yarmouth

Cubanista has been in top form on his last two starts, first winning at this course in June and then running at least as well in defeat when filling the runner-up spot at Leicester three weeks ago.

He was beaten just half a length on the last occasion, coming from a long way back to push the winner all the way.

Cubanista is only 2-lb higher in the weights today and this looks an ideal opportunity for him to resume winning ways if continuing in the same rich vein of form.

No. 4 (6) Cubanista SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Pam Sly

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST: Don't desert New Dimension

New Dimension - 14:15 Yarmouth

New Dimension is best not judged on his latest effort at Chelmsford, never managing to get on terms after making a mess of the start.

That was just the third run of his career and his first in a handicap, so it's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of him yet.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, he is certainly in the right hands to go on improving and a gelding operation since his handicap debut at Chelmsford could be the making of him.

No. 8 (6) New Dimension SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 90

EACH-WAY: Rose's Girl can get off the mark

Rose's Girl - 16:35 Yarmouth

Rose's Girl is still a maiden after 11 starts, but she did nothing wrong when suffering a narrow defeat at Brighton last week, staying on well to pass the post just a nose behind the winner.

She was in front in just a few more strides and it's surely just a matter of time before she belatedly opens her account on that evidence.

Rose's Girl can line up from the same mark today and is worth another chance to gain a deserved first success.