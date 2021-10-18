To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Yarmouth Racing Tips: Clitheroe can break her maiden

Yarmouth
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three fancies at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Yarmouth on Tuesday.

"...she is fancied to prove a level too good for her rivals here..."

Andrew Asquith on Clitheroe

NAP: Clitheroe stands out on form

Clitheroe - 13:55 Yarmouth

There are some well-bred newcomers in this field who will need monitoring in the market, but they will have to be above average to beat Clitheroe, who has already achieved a high standard of form for a race of this nature.

A £590,000 purchase at the breeze-ups earlier this year, she produced a promising first effort for a yard whose juveniles are very rarely tuned up when beaten a head in second over this trip at Newbury in August. She must be held in some regard as she contested the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on just her second start and was far from disgraced, but her inexperience told in the end. That race will have learnt her plenty and she is fancied to prove a level too good for her rivals here.

NEXT BEST: Gleneaglet better than her mark

Gleneaglet - 16:15 Yarmouth

This looks a very open, big-field handicap but if there is one horse in the field who hasn't yet shown all they have to give it is the Charlie Fellowes-trained Gleneaglet. Her best effort to date came over this trip at Nottingham in June where she was beaten only by a now-useful sort, but she stopped alarmingly, as though something was amiss on her next start at Sandown.

Gleneaglet shaped as though she would come on for her recent return to action over a mile earlier this month, and did enough to suggest she's over whatever ailed her at Sandown. She has now fallen to a mark in the 60s and looks very interesting back up in trip sporting a first-time hood.

EACH WAY: Take a chance on Irish Millions

Irish Millions - 15:05 Yarmouth

All eyes will be on the thriving Pocket The Profit who is chasing a quick-fire four-timer and still looks well treated under a double penalty. This could be one race too many for him, though, and back Irish Millions at bigger odds looks the percentage play.

Admittedly, he hasn't yet progressed from his promising debut over course and distance in August, but he has been well found in the market on each occasion, and didn't look too comfortably on the track at Ripon last time on fast ground. He was beaten someway out that day, but is afforded another chance now handicapping back at this venue, and first-time cheekpieces could eke out a bit more.


Recommended bets

Back - Back Clitheroe @ 2.56/4 in the 13:55 Yarmouth
Next Best - Back Gleneaglet @ 8.515/2 in the 16:15 Yarmouth
Each Way - Back Irish Millions @ 9.0] in the 15:05 Yarmouth

