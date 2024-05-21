Yarmouth Racing Tips: Chance Ivasecret

A Yarmouth Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Ivasecret interesting from lower turf mark

Smart Charger arrives in form

Yarmouth Nap - 17:05 - Back Ivasecret

From a handicapping standpoint, it is hard not to side with Ivasecret here. He had fallen a long way in the weights prior to joining this yard and he attracted support when resuming winning ways over a mile at Kempton in February.

He has shaped well in three starts since, leaving the impression the race didn't get to the bottom of him last time and, with Buick booked from his lower turf mark (8 lb lower), he must have a chance.

Recommended Bet Back Ivasecret in the 17:05 Yarmouth SBK 4/1

Yarmouth Next Best - 14:30 - Back Smart Charger

Smart Charger showed just modest form for Tony Carroll last year, but he was improved on his first outing for Alan King at Southwell last month, travelling well and leading briefly under two furlongs out, but unable to land a sustained gamble.

He pulled clear of the remainder that day and is just 2 lb higher in the weights, so he is worth chancing to go one place better now over this longer trip under William Buick.