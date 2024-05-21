Yarmouth Racing Tips: Chance Ivasecret
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Yarmouth on Wednesday.
-
A Yarmouth Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Ivasecret interesting from lower turf mark
-
Smart Charger arrives in form
Yarmouth Nap - 17:05 - Back Ivasecret
Ivasecret (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Ian Williams
- F: 89-781265
From a handicapping standpoint, it is hard not to side with Ivasecret here. He had fallen a long way in the weights prior to joining this yard and he attracted support when resuming winning ways over a mile at Kempton in February.
He has shaped well in three starts since, leaving the impression the race didn't get to the bottom of him last time and, with Buick booked from his lower turf mark (8 lb lower), he must have a chance.
Yarmouth Next Best - 14:30 - Back Smart Charger
Smart Charger (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Alan King
- F: 8/096628-2
Smart Charger showed just modest form for Tony Carroll last year, but he was improved on his first outing for Alan King at Southwell last month, travelling well and leading briefly under two furlongs out, but unable to land a sustained gamble.
He pulled clear of the remainder that day and is just 2 lb higher in the weights, so he is worth chancing to go one place better now over this longer trip under William Buick.
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 maiden hurdler at Punchestown
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Side with two handicappers for 22/1 Nottingham double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Live Vadream at 14/1 this Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Aesop's Fables the one to beat at Naas on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet