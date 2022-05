NAP: Central City can strike again

Central City - 13:25 Yarmouth

Central City took advantage of his falling mark with a decisive victory at Lingfield two weeks ago, asserting quickly in the final furlong to win by a length and three quarters. This will be tougher following a 4 lb rise in the weights, but he remains potentially well treated judged on the pick of his form. After all, he lines up here from a BHA mark of 58 having won off 74 as recently as February 2021.

No. 5 (2) Central City (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Gay Kelleway

Jockey: Bradley Furniss

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST: Al Qaasim continues on a roll

Al Qaasim - 14:35 Yarmouth

Al Qaasim has been a model of consistency this year, winning three times and producing an even better effort in defeat when beaten only narrowly into third at Beverley last time. That appeals as strong form and there was more than enough in that display to suggest Al Qaasim could still be well treated from a BHA mark of 68. He is fancied to go in again to bring up his fourth win of 2022.

No. 2 (3) Al Qaasim (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.24 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

EACH-WAY: Back Spanish Mane to shine

Spanish Mane - 16:52 Yarmouth

Spanish Mane shaped as if the run would bring her on when sixth on her reappearance at this course three weeks ago, fading inside the final furlong after racing freely for a long way. The handicapper has given her a chance since and she is now on the same mark as when registering her latest success at Leicester in September. This looks a good chance for her to get back in the groove if the reappearance has blown the cobwebs away.