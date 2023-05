NAP

Yarmouth - 16:30 - Back Cancan In The Rain

No. 1 (8) Cancan In The Rain (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 77

Cancan In The Rain shaped with promise on his first two starts before opening his account at the third attempt under a good-value claimer over course and distance in August last year.

That wasn't an overly strong race but he was strong in the market for his handicap debut over six furlongs back at the same venue on his final start, but he wasn't in the same form, shaping like the drop in trip wasn't to his liking. Interesting, he has since switched to Charlie Johnston, and remains with potential moving forward, particularly back at seven furlongs.

NEXT BEST

Yarmouth - 16:00 - Back Lady Eros

No. 4 (7) Lady Eros (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.8 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 80

Lady Eros cost €224,000 as a two-year-old (private) and built on the promise of her debut run when opening her account at Wolverhampton around this time last year.

That form is just ordinary but she showed improved form in defeat afterwards, finishing runner-up to a well-treated sort on her handicap debut at Lingfield in November. She wasn't disgraced on her return in testing conditions at Ascot 19 days ago, leaving the impression she would come on for the run. The drop back in trip and return to a sounder surface will be in her favour and she remains on a fair mark.