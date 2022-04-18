Tony Calvin Tips

Yarmouth Racing Tips: Back Franklin to improve now handicapping

Yarmouth
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has a couple of bets for Yarmouth on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP and Next Best selection at Yarmouth on Tuesday.

"...he is surely capable of taking advantage now stepping up in trip..."

NAP: Franklin William the one to beat on handicap debut

Franklin William - 16:10 Yarmouth

Franklin William is bred to go a bit - out of a smart mare who won the Albany Stakes as a two-year-old - and he was strong in the betting ahead of his debut at Newbury last season. He failed to meet expectations, though, too green to do himself justice, and he fared little better on his next start at Nottingham. Franklin William did show more on his recent return at Southwell, racing freely and leaving the impression he would come on for the run fitness wise. He has been allotted an opening mark of 69, which looks lenient, and he is surely capable of taking advantage now stepping up in trip.

NEXT BEST: Security Code open to plenty of improvement

Security Code - 16:40 Yarmouth

Security Code is from a smart family and looked above average when making a winning debut over the extended mile at Wolverhampton in November. He did well to overcome greenness and the concession of first run to overhaul a couple who set a reasonable standard on form, shaken up around two furlongs out and found plenty to lead inside the final furlong. That was a steadily-run race, so he did especially well to win given he came from further back than the second and third, and he should be up to defying a penalty now before having his sights raised further.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Franklin William @ 4.03/1 in the 16:10 Yarmouth
NEXT BEST - Back Security Code @ 2.01/1 in the 16:40 Yarmouth

